Amy Recha to join provisional Singapore squad for AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022

Singapore Men’s National Team Head Coach Takayuki Nishigaya has called up Amy Recha to the provisional squad for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric (ME) Cup 2022.

The Hougang United FC forward, 30, will join the Lions squad that is set to travel to Chiba, Japan for a training camp from 1 to 12 December. Upon their return to Singapore, the 30-strong team will face the Maldives in an international ‘A’ friendly at the Jalan Besar Stadium on 17 December for their final tune-up ahead of the AFF ME Cup 2022.

Nishigaya said: “Amy’s form has improved greatly recently, especially in the recent Singapore Cup and I feel that he has merited this call-up. He is a player who can make a difference on either flank with his exciting wing-type of play, in addition to his goal-scoring ability.”

For more, please click on

#AFF

#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022

#AMEC2022

#FAS

Like this: Like Loading...