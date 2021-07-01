The FA of Thailand (FAT) have appointed Anurak Srikerd as the interim head coach of the Thailand national team.

Current head Akira Nishino had to return to Japan to take care of some ‘personal business’ after finishing the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Anurak – the assistant to Nishino – had to be appointed as the interim head coach as Thailand prepare for the qualifying round of the 2022 AFC U23 Championship, the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers in October, the AFF Suzuki Cup and this year’s SEA Games.

Anurak will have Issara Sritaro as his assistant.

