Mai Duc Chung, the head coach of the Vietnam women’s national team, said that the ongoing pandemic has been a hindrance to getting the younger players in his squad more playing time ahead of the Asian qualifiers.

It is less than three months away from the qualifying round of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup with Vietnam being placed in Group B against Tajikistan, the Maldives, and Afghanistan.

Tajikistan will be playing hosts to the qualifiers set for 13-25 September 2021.

“Since the beginning of this year, the women’s football team has only had one training camp. The players, especially the young ones, need time to get used to each other and practice, so I think the team has to continue to try and work harder,” said Duc Chung.

“Football in Vietnam and the world continues to be affected by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team can only gather again after the end of the national women’s championship.”

The 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup will be held in India from 20 January to 6 February 2022.

