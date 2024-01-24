Indonesia will have some anxious wait to make as they look forward to the results from the other groups if they had done enough to make the Round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

The Indonesia national side under head coach Shin Tae-yong completed their Group D fixtures tonight with a 3-1 loss to Japan that saw them finished third in the group.

Only the best four third-placed teams will make the cut to the next round.

At the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Ayase Ueda converted a penalty in the sixth minute to put Japan ahead as the Feyenoord striker then doubled the advantage seven minutes into the second half.

An own goal from Indonesia’s Justin Hubner three minutes from time put Japan further ahead before Sandy Walsh struck the consolation goal right at the end.

With the win, Japan finished as runners-up as Iraq confirmed their win of the group with a 3-2 victory over Vietnam in the other tie of the evening at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Vietnam had taken the lead in the 42nd minute through Bui Hoang Viet Anh before Rebin Gharib Sulaka Adhamat equalised for Iraq, two minutes after the restart.

Aymen Hussein then pushed Iraq ahead in the 73rd as Nguyen Quang Hai then put both teams back on level terms with the equaliser for Vietnam (90th + 1min).

However, Hussein would have the final say in the game when he scored his second and Iraq’s winner just before the final whistle.

