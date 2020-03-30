The Indonesian Association of Football Professionals (APPI) has expressed their ‘utmost hesitance’ to the suggestion that League One and League Two clubs only need to pay 25% of the players’ salaries for the month of March until June 2020.

The Indonesia Liga One and Liga Two are currently on hold from 15 March 2020 to 29 May 2020 due to Covid-19.

And with the league taking a break, the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) have indicated that clubs can cut 75% of the players’ salaries for the next several months.

The decision was made following a virtual meeting between PSSI and also ten clubs from the league – Madura United, Persib Bandung, Arema FC, Persebaya Surabaya, PSIS Semarang, Persija Jakarta, Persita Tangerang, Persiraja Banda Aceh, PSM Makassar, and Barito Putera.

“For sure, we are very hesitant with the decision to pay just 25%,” said Riza Hufaida, from APPI Legal Office.

“We feel that for at least March 2020, the salary for the players should be paid in full as they have worked hard for the matches played.”

APPI further stated that any discussion on salaries should have the involvement of the association as it involved the welfare of the players and they should have representation.