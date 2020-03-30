Three young Sarawak tennis players had to cut short their three-month training stint in the United States and return home due to the deadly Covid-19.

The pandemic saw 19-year-old Tan Lin Xin and 16-year-olds Tan Lin En and Hii Shieng Wee have returned home on March 24. The trio went to the Tennis Players Fitness Institute in the United States on March 5.

”We have no alternative but to postpone the training program for the players,” Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association president Datuk Patrick Liew was quoted by local media.

Patrick added the players will return to the United States once the Corvid-19 situation is clear.

Lin Xin and Lin En are siblings who have also been earmarked to get into the university in the United States on a tennis scholarship.

Sarawak’s top tennis player Assri Merzuki attended a similar training stint at the Tennis Players Fitness Institute.