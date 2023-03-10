From surprise to confirmation: this will be the goal of the MotoGP™ 2023 season for Aprilia Racing, which presents itself through a fun and engaging video, with team and riders immersed in the atmosphere of one of the most famous TV series.
Last season, Aprilia experienced impressive growth in terms of results (their first MotoGP™ win, another eight podium finishes, and two pole positions) which placed the Italian team among the championship protagonists, in the battle all the way to the end of the season for the most prestigious objectives in every category.
Results which had already been foreshadowed at the start of 2021 when, along with a series of outstanding placings, the first MotoGP™ podium arrived and results rooted in years of taking steps in the right direction. Now Aprilia Racing faces a dual challenge – confirming their potential in the championship battle and continuing to grow, with a few more weapons in their arsenal, beginning with the satellite team and its riders Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, as well as an additional flow of information that will come in handy in developing the RS-GP.
But the spotlight will certainly be on the number 41 garage where Aleix Espargaró will once again be fighting for the championship after his fourth place last season – with more than one regret. Team veteran by statistics and “Captain” by unanimous acclamation, Aleix will be able to count on both the perfect symbiosis with a team that has been following him since 2017 and on the experience and maturity that he has built up over more than 200 Motorcycle World Championship Grand Prix races.
For Maverick Viñales, the positive pressure is just as clear. The talent of the rider from Roses will now be able to rely on complete harmony with the structure of the team and the characteristics of the RS-GP. If 2022 was a year of growth with some spectacular high points, 2023 promises to be the year when he will achieve high level consistency.
Tester Lorenzo Savadori is more than confirmed. His work has been one of the pillars on which Aprilia’s huge growth has been built over recent seasons and he will also be participating in three wild cards, still to be decided.
On the technical front, the evolution of the Aprilia RS-GP involved every single aspect. The V4 engine, which cannot evolve during the season after losing concessions, has increased in power and maximum RPM whilst maintaining its outstanding rideability. The chassis architecture relies on a frame that has been revisited based on the riders’ requests, striving for traction and stability.
The aerodynamics maintains the concepts introduced in 2022 such as the curved side panel or the characteristic configuration of the front winglet and evolves them, confirming Aprilia Racing’s technological leadership in the sector. The electronics benefit from the introduction of a new Magneti Marelli ECU and refined strategy management, the object of constant work which will continue race after race.
Aprilia Racing’s growth from a structural point of view also continues. New arrivals on the factory team and new organisation to follow the team clients are the most evident results of this. The racing department from Noale thereby perseveres in its commitment to improve from an organisational point of view, as well as in the technology the RS-GP brings to the race.
Massimo Rivola – Aprilia Racing CEO: “Our growth is undeniable, as is how rapidly we improved. It is a path that did not come about by chance. We are a better company from every point of view, so I expect this trend to continue. Our challenge will now increase with the further responsibility of a satellite team which, while on one hand will allow us to have much more information available, will also be an important test bench for our organisational and analytical ability. The winter break, which was actually one of the most labour intensive periods, was positive, as were the first tests, but only in the race will we be able to assess our level with respect to our rivals. We’ll be under more pressure and we are faced with a new format which implies new challenges for teams and riders, but we have prepared well and I believe that we’ll start the championship season with extremely high motivation. Goals? To do better than last year.”
Romano Albesiano, Aprilia Racing Technical Director: “We are rather convinced that we worked well during the winter break and the first tests have already provided some confirmation of this. The technical situation will be new for us, also having a second team to support and from which to be able to draw important information. The race weekends will also bring some changes, with the introduction of the Sprint Race which will demand a specific approach. Every detail of the new RS-GP is an evolution of the 2022 concept, with a numerical improvement of all the main aspects and the development programme anticipates further refinements throughout the season.”
Aleix Espargaro: “Being with Aprilia for such a long time puts a certain amount of pressure on me because I know how important results are for this company. At the same time, maturity and the fact that I know the people I work with well give me peace of mind. The 2023 championship season will begin with plenty of unknowns. The new format with the Sprint Race on Saturday will demand even more preparation of us riders but no one can truly assess the actual impact of this change yet. I have prepared to my best ability and I am confident that we will have fun again this year.”
Maverick Viñales: “I learned a lot in 2022 about Aprilia and my team, but also about myself. In this new season, we’ll be able to put everything learned during this apprenticeship into practice. I liked the new RS-GP straight away. It has improved in aspects, such as early throttle opening management, which are fundamental for my riding style. I like the new weekend format. It will be interesting both for the fans and for the teams which will have a chance to prepare for the Sunday race using the Sprint Race. I can’t wait to get started. The break was refreshing, but now I just want to get back out on the track!”
Lorenzo Savadori: “The new 2023 RS-GP 2023 has clearly grown, but I think there is still margin for improvement. Our goal is to continue testing new solutions. We have some interesting ideas to implement. Physically, I am at 100% after recovering from various injuries so, as always, I will be ready to go. The biggest improvement of the new Aprilia? I’d say the engine. We made more than one step forward and I think that this will help us during the course of the season.”
- www.motogp.com