On the technical front, the evolution of the Aprilia RS-GP involved every single aspect. The V4 engine, which cannot evolve during the season after losing concessions, has increased in power and maximum RPM whilst maintaining its outstanding rideability. The chassis architecture relies on a frame that has been revisited based on the riders’ requests, striving for traction and stability.

The aerodynamics maintains the concepts introduced in 2022 such as the curved side panel or the characteristic configuration of the front winglet and evolves them, confirming Aprilia Racing’s technological leadership in the sector. The electronics benefit from the introduction of a new Magneti Marelli ECU and refined strategy management, the object of constant work which will continue race after race.