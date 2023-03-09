John Aloisi has signed a contract extension that will see him remain at Western United for the next two seasons, having “reinvigorated” the club.

Aloisi guided Western to their maiden Isuzu UTE A-League Championship last season and the Socceroos legend will now lead the titleholders into their next phase as they prepare to move to their future home in Tarneit.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/john-aloisis-staying-put-title-winning-western-united-coach-extends-contract/

