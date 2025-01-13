The ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) has proposed the establishment of a dedicated sub-committee to oversee the organisational and operational aspects of the 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025. This initiative aims to ensure seamless preparations for the 2025 Games, scheduled in Nakhonratchasima from 20 to 26 January, 2026. The proposal was presented during a preliminary meeting in Bangkok, chaired by Mr. Krisada Tantheuttit, Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Sports of Thailand. The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including the APSF delegation headed by President Major General Osoth Bhavilai, APSF Secretary-General Senior Colonel Dr. Wandee Tosuwan and APSF Treasurer Charnvit Munikanond, Deputy Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand Professional Sports and Boxing Division Preecha Lalun and other senior officials. Matters discussed at the meeting include Thailand’s readiness to host the 13th ASEAN Para Games 2025 and providing insights on various functional areas including sports and technical operations, accessibility, venue management, Games facilities, classification process, anti-doping measures, marketing and media outreach, broadcast arrangements and sealing collaboration through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Major General Bhavilai emphasised the importance of forming a dedicated sub-committee to tackle challenges efficiently, particularly with the 33rd SEA Games 2025 (7-20 December 2025) occurring close to the ASEAN Para Games (20-26 January 2026). “A dedicated team will streamline operations and ensure a focused approach to the Games,” he said. Major General Bhavilai assured APSF’s commitment, looking forward to close collaboration with the organisers in addressing technical, operational and human resource aspects of the Games. “We assure our member nations that preparation for the Games remain on track…with close collaboration with the organisers, we have confidence that the Games will take place as scheduled in January 2026,” he affirmed. Mr Krisada, meanwhile, highlighted the significance of the 13th ASEAN Para Games 2025 as a platform to showcase Thailand’s capabilities in hosting international sporting events, pledging to deliver an event that leaves a lasting impression on athletes, officials, and spectators from all ASEAN member countries. Scheduled from 20 to 26 January 2026 in Korat, the 2025 Games marks the second time Thailand will host the ASEAN Para Games. The first was the fourth edition in 2007, also held in Korat, where 14 sports were contested then with Thailand emerging as overall champions with 257 gold medals. Thailand has proposed a record 19 sports for the Games, the highest in the Games’ 24-year history. While all 18 sports are expected to be Nakhon Ratchasima, Tenpin Bowling is the only sport to be held in Bangkok due to facility requirements.

The APSF Executive Committee (EXCO) and Board of Governors (BOG) are expected to endorse these sports and other relevant decisions in their upcoming meetings.

