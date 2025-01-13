Team Peugeot TotalEnergies announces a strategic partnership with Point S for the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC)

Point S branding will feature prominently on the PEUGEOT 9X8 Hypercar, symbolizing a shared commitment to excellence in motorsport

“This partnership represents a dynamic fusion of Point S’s expertise with Peugeot Sport’s heritage of innovation and performance on the global stage,” – Fabien Bouquet, Point S International CEO

Peugeot Sport is proud to announce Point S as a key partner for the Team Peugeot TotalEnergies Hypercar program in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). This exciting collaboration introduces Point S, a global leader in independent tyre and car maintenance services, to the dynamic world of endurance racing.

A Strategic Alliance for Motorsport Excellence

Under this new partnership, the Point S logo will be displayed on the PEUGEOT 9X8 Hypercar and its environment throughout the 2025 FIA WEC season. This collaboration highlights the mutual commitment of Peugeot Sport and Point S to pioneering innovation and delivering exceptional performance both on and off the track.

The 2025 WEC season begins on February 28th at the Lusail International Circuit with the Qatar 1812km race. The PEUGEOT 9X8 Hypercar will compete in some of the most iconic endurance races, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 6 Hours of Imola. The team will be represented by an experienced lineup of drivers: Paul Di Resta, Loïc Duval, Malthe Jakobsen, Mikkel Jensen, Stoffel Vandoorne, and Jean-Éric Vergne, who will showcase Peugeot Sport’s pursuit of excellence on the global stage.

Driving the Future Together

This partnership underscores Peugeot Sport’s dedication to collaborating with visionary partners who share its passion for innovation and sustainability. By integrating Point S into the 2025 WEC program, Peugeot Sport reinforces its mission to inspire and deliver excellence at the highest levels of motorsport.

A Shared Vision of Innovation and Performance

