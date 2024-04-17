It was a spectacle in the Asia Production 250cc race category with riders showcasing their strength to dominate the wild chase around the circuit.

Picking up the momentum after a long break from the scene of Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championship was Md Sharifuddin Azman of Idemitsu Boon Siew Honda Racing Team, eager to continue his bid in Round 2 which will be held at Zhuhai International Circuit this weekend.

Getting back on the saddle, on the Asian ground after many years may not have been that easy for the Malaysian born rider although it is safe to say that he has put on quite a show in Round 1.

Although he did not make it the top three positions in Race 1, his immediate reaction in picking up, reading the character of the race and learning resulted in a much better outcome in Race 2 where he made third on the podium.

Syarifuddin or fondly known as Damok may have the right experiences from the international front however, riding among the Asians certainly induces a different kind of pressure and the trick to making it is by adapting as quickly as possible. In this case, Damok seems to have got what it takes.

Damok said, “The ARRC scene has definitely changed a lot from my perspective. There is a big difference from what it was like in 2019 during my first entry compared to what it is now. In terms of performance, competency and of course my own personal and professional growth over the years, everything is different.

I have grown a lot in my capacities and am able to perform better, more so among the front troop and I am quite pleased with it although I still have more to improve.”

On his performances in Round 1, he said, “My team and I are quite aware of our limitations and where we lost. We struggled quite a bit on the straight so that’s where the focus is for the time being. I learnt a whole lot from Round 1 and I know where we need to further improve. It is all about working on it and moving forward and I would say that we are quite prepared for Round 2. Of course, we have the likes of our opponents specifically Herjun whose machine is quite fast but again, nothing is impossible I suppose!”

“I have ridden on the grounds of Zhuhai before this and I am quite familiar with the layout of the circuit. Of course, there definitely would be some challenges and some adapting to do. I foresee that the ride would be just as competitive as the previous round but I am ready to perform and I am going all out for the first spot. The goal this season is to get my first win for my team.

“But, the target for every round would be to finish podium and collect enough points to claim the first Malaysian Champion in AP250. Keeping my finger crossed!”

