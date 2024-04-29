Jaguar TCS Racing have confirmed a long-term commitment to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship by signing to participate in the GEN4 era, set to commence in 2026 and running through seasons 13-16.

Jaguar commits to be a manufacturer with its factory team, Jaguar TCS Racing, in the GEN4 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship



GEN4 will begin in 2026 and span seasons 13-16 through to 2030



The announcement comes on the eve of the Monaco E-Prix, round eight in Season 10



Jaguar TCS Racing recently celebrated their 100th race in Formula E, a number now likely to be more than doubled in the remainder of the GEN3 era and through GEN4



The GEN4 commitment to the pinnacle of electric racing confirms the importance of Jaguar’s race-to-road technology transfer strategy as it is reimagined to become a pure-electric brand from 2025



Technology and expertise developed and proven on-track by Jaguar TCS Racing will support the next generation of Jaguar all-electric vehicles

This is great news for Jaguar TCS Racing and for Jaguar. As a team we recently celebrated our 100th race in Formula E and, with Jaguar being reimagined as a pure-electric brand from 2025, the timing couldn’t be better. Our commitment to the next, GEN4 era of Formula E is clear demonstration of the JLR Board’s confidence in the value of competition at the highest level, our race to innovate ethos and, importantly, how this aligns perfectly with our wider Reimagine business strategy.

“I am extremely proud of what the team has achieved to date in what is the pinnacle of electric racing, and we are all very excited for the future. From its beginnings as a start-up ten years ago, FIA Formula E has grown into a true World Championship that is not only producing incredibly exciting and professional sport of the highest calibre, but is also pioneering zero emission battery electric vehicle technologies. Jaguar TCS Racing will continue to drive the rapid development of EV technology on the track, for the benefit of our future customers on the road.” – JAMES BARCLAY, MANAGING DIRECTOR JLR MOTORSPORT AND JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL



“We are thrilled that Jaguar TCS Racing are committing to the GEN4 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Jaguar’s dedication to innovation and sustainability perfectly aligns with our mission to redefine the future of racing. As we look forward to the exciting advancements that the GEN4 era promises, Jaguar’s continued partnership underscores the significant impact that Formula E has had on the development of electric vehicle technology, and on setting the pace for greener, more exhilarating motorsport.” – JEFF DODDS, CEO, FORMULA E



“We’re delighted to confirm Jaguar as our second committed manufacturer for Formula E’s GEN4 era. Jaguar has been a mainstay of the championship since Season 3 and a consistent title contender in recent campaigns, with the brand’s racing activities and future electric road car range underscoring its firm focus on sustainable solutions. As we simultaneously present the GEN3 Evo single-seater which will race in Seasons 11 and 12 before GEN4 takes over for Season 13, we do so with confidence that the roadmap we are following is in line with manufacturers’ expectations when it comes to race-to-road relevance. That bodes well for a successful future for Formula E.” – MOHAMMED BEN SULAYEM, FIA PRESIDENT



Two key examples of future-EV technology proven by Jaguar TCS Racing on the track in the all-electric Jaguar I-TYPE 6 are the use of Silicon Carbide and a circulatory-first transmission fluid.

Silicon Carbide – a semi-conductor material – was first used by Jaguar TCS Racing in 2017 through Wolfspeed, who later became a technical partner. Similarly, Jaguar has pioneered a more circular process with Castrol – taking used transmission fluid and re-refining it for competition use in the Jaguar I-TYPE 6. Both Wolfspeed Silicon Carbide and Castrol ON transmission fluid will be used in the next generation of Jaguar road-going EVs.

The rapid pace of advancement from GEN1 to GEN3 means fans can expect another seismic shift in electric racing technology with the move to GEN4. While the complete technical details for the GEN4 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship are still under development the cars will feature 600kW power and 700kW regenerative braking – a significant increase on the GEN3 era figures of 350kW and 600kW respectively.

