Summer is Here

The Champagne has dried up from the Miami Winter Series final awards and the fleet is migrating on to the summer series in Newport and Riva del Garda. The class will all come together again on Lake Garda for the main event of the year, the World Championship September 2-8.

The Pendulum Swings to Europe

The Garda Worlds is the main event in 2024 with teams ramping up their training and crews. The North American fleet heads to Newport, RI for the Hayden Goodrick North American Championship June 7-9 and then ships to Europe. In Europe, the local fleet will get a head start with events at the Worlds venue on May 10-12 and June 14-16, followed by the European Championships on July 25-27.

Full 2024 Schedule m32world.com/calendar/

Weekly Evening Racing In Newport.

The M32 is a great platform for short-course high-intensity racing, but the foundation of the M32 design is short-distance coastal races. “We will get back to our roots this summer racing the boats on Thursday nights and handicap racing in Around the Island races like the New York Yacht Clubs Annual Regatta and IYAC events.” Says Dave Doucett with M32 NA. Based out of the Midtown Racing Club the Series is designed to be a bit more low-key and social. As an initiative to give young crew an opportunity to join the class each M32 is to have two youth developmental sailors onboard. We will be running a youth clinic on June 3-4 to work with new sailors to get them up to speed with the M32 crew, work safety, and tuning.

June 1 Little Rhody Around the Island race

June 3-4 Youth Clinic

June 7-9 M32 North American Championships

June 13th Around The Bay ( ATB) & June 14th NYYC Around the island

June 27th ATB & June 29th IYAC Around the island

July 5th ATB & July 7 Surf Club Cup

July 18th ATB

August 8th ATB & August 10th Safe Harbor Regatta

Aug 17-18 NE 100

September 26th ATB & Sail 4 Hope.

Picasso Cup in Supplied Boats

An archipelago festival on one of the great lakes in Sweden is the perect setting for an M32 regatta with equal parts of good racing and social activities. Picasso Cup in July is an event with supplied boats open for both M32 teams and other sailing teams. Eight ready to race M32:s are available on a “first to enter” basis. The festival week in Kristinehamn, on the northern shore of Lake Vänern will be full of activities, concerts, parties and much more. The schedule is one day of course racing and one day of distance racing to close town Karlstad.

Strict One Design

The manufacturer controlled one design with a closed class rule continues to have a strong support. The focus is not on equipment and modifying boats but on the crew work only. The boat is ready to race out of the box and works well for leasing for overseas events, in fact leasing boats have won both world- and continental championships over the years. The 2024 class rules have no changes from last year except a simplification of the team weigh in process. Sails delivered in 2024 will have the same design as last year.

Join the Fun

The most common answer to the question ”Why did you start racing the M32?” has always been, “I tried it, and then I was hooked.” The M32 Demo Boat is the perfect way to get introduced to M32 racing in a way that is tailored to your background in racing other classes. Maybe you have your own racing team and just need a few hints on M32 specifics; or maybe you need help with setting up an M32 experienced crew and start from the beginning with multihull racing. Through the M32 builder, Aston Harald, there will be a demo boat available for new teams on all 2024 regattas.

