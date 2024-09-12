All the information you need to know as the cross-regional competition enters the knockout phase. Semi-finalists Fiji, Japan, USA and Samoa all still have hopes of lifting the trophy, while Tonga and Canada are competing for fifth place.

After three compelling rounds of pool action played in six different countries, the concluding two weekends of the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2024 will be hosted by Japan.

Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo will host all three matches this weekend, with two taking place on Saturday and one on Sunday, as the Finals Series gets underway.

Tonga and Canada kick off what should be a fascinating weekend of rugby by competing for fifth place, before Fiji and USA take centre stage for the first of the semi-finals.

Home fans will have to wait until Sunday before seeing the Brave Blossoms in action in the second semi-final against Samoa.

SATURDAY 14 SEPTEMBER, 2024

SEMI-FINAL 1: FIJI v USA – PRINCE CHICHIBU MEMORIAL STADIUM, TOKYO – KO 19:05 (GMT+9)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Current Men’s Eagles captain, Greg Peterson, is one of the few survivors from the last meeting in 2014.

Fiji won that match 20-14, on neutral ground in Vannes, and have five wins to USA’s one in the overall history of the fixture.

PNC HONOURS

Fiji have won five Pacific Nations Cup titles, more than any other team, having lifted the trophy for the first time in 2013 and again in four of the subsequent six editions.

USA’s best finish is second in 2014.

FIJI FORM: TALE OF TWO HALVES

Fiji made it through to the semi-finals as winners of Pool A, taking maximum points from wins against Samoa (42-16) in Suva and against Tonga (50-19) in Nuku’alofa.

The five-time champions had to rely on strong second-half surges to pull away from their opponents, though, with Samoa leading 13-5 at one stage in the first half and Tonga level at 19-19 with a few minutes to go before the interval last Friday.

By the same token, Fiji have yet to concede a single point in the second half of matches in this year’s competition.

USA FORM: SET-PIECE STRENGTH

USA beat Canada 28-15 in their opening match of the tournament in Los Angeles, before succumbing to a 41-24 defeat to Japan in their second game in Kumagaya City.

Hard-carrying number eight, Jamason Fa’anana-Schultz, and playmaker Luke Carty have been two standout performers in a team that likes to keep the play tight and utilise the strength of their set-piece.

RANKINGS RECKONER

USA will rise three places to 16th if they can shock Fiji and Tonga don’t beat Canada. If the latter happens, USA would have to be content with a two-place gain.

Tenth-placed Fiji won’t receive any additional points for beating a side ranked nine places and just over 10 points below them.

FIJI TEAM NEWS

Fiji (1-15): TBC

USA TEAM NEWS

USA (1-15): TBC

REFEREE

Welshman Craig Evans takes charge of his 13th test and his first involving USA. Fiji are no strangers, though, as the 32-year-old was the man in the middle for their 21-12 win over Georgia in July.

5TH PLACE PLAY-OFF: TONGA v CANADA – PRINCE CHICHIBU MEMORIAL STADIUM, TOKYO – KO 16:00

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Tonga are on a four-game winning streak against Canada, including a 2-0 series win in Nuku’alofa last August.

Canada’s last win was 36-27 in Ontario at World Rugby Pacific Nations Cup 2013.

PNC HONOURS

Tonga and Canada’s long wait for a maiden Pacific Nations Cup title will continue for another year after they failed to make the semi-finals.

Tonga have finished runners-up on three occasions (2011, 2017, 2018), while Canada also have a best finish of second in 2013.

TONGA FORM: TRAIL AND ERROR

Tonga find themselves in the fifth-place play-off after finishing bottom of Pool A, losing to Samoa (43-19) and Fiji (50-19)

Tonga were forced to play catch-up rugby in both, having fallen 29-0 behind at the start of the first half against Samoa and 19-0 inside 12 minutes against Fiji.

Stymied by a misfiring lineout, Tonga have struggled to build scoreboard pressure and have both the worst attack and defence in terms of tries and points scored/conceded.

Having lost all four of their games this year, Tonga will be desperate for a morale-boosting win.

CANADA FORM: TOP PACK, BLUNT ATTACK

Canada find themselves in the fifth-place play-off after finishing bottom of Pool B following two straight defeats at the hands of Japan (55-28) and USA (28-15).

No other team can hold a light to Canada at scrum time, as they have a 100% record on their own feed in 2024. However, they will need to find more of a clinical edge after only coming away with six tries from 23 visits into the opposition in this tournament.

RANKINGS RECKONER

Canada will move back into the world’s top 20 if they sign off on a winning note.

Tonga cannot improve on their present position of 16th as there aren’t enough points on offer to catch Portugal.

TONGA TEAM NEWS

‘Ikale Tahi head coach Tevita Tu’ifua has made six changes to his starting XV – two of them positional – for Saturday’s fifth place play-off against Canada, including a second test start at blindside for 35-year-old flanker Siosiua Moala.

Tonga will once again be led by Ben Tameifuna, who starts his 10th consecutive test at tight-head. Meanwhile, replacement back Kafaikamoana Vaea is set for his test debut having been named on the bench.

Tonga (1-15): 1. Jethro Felemi, 2. Sosefo Sakalia, 3. Ben Tameifuna, 4. Harison Mataele, 5. Tevita Ahokovi, 6. Siosiua Moala, 7. Tupou Afungia, 8. Lotu Inisi, 9. Aisea Halo, 10. Patrick Pellegrini, 11. John Tapueluelu, 12. Fetuli Paea, 13. Fine Inisi, 14. Nikolai Foliaki, 15. Josiah Unga.

Replacements: 16. Penisoni Fineanganofo, 17. Salesi Tuifua, 18. Tau Koloamatangi, 19. Kelemete Finau, 20. Vutulongo Puloka, 21. Manusiu Paea, 22. Latu Akauola, 23. K. Vaea

CANADA TEAM NEWS

Canada’s starting XV includes three news faces from the defeat to USA – as well as a host of positional changes – in blindside flanker Matthew Oworu, left wing Josiah Morra and full-back Cooper Coats.

Replacement prop Tyler Matchem will make his test debut if called upon from the bench.

Canada (1-15): 1. Calixto Martinez, 2. Andrew Quattrin, 3. Conor Young, 4. Kaden Duguid, 5. Mason Flesch, 6. Matthew Oworu, 7. Ethan Fryer, 8. Lucas Rumball, 9. Jason Higgins, 10. Peter Nelson, 11. Josiah Morra, 12. Ben LeSage, 13. Takoda McMullin, 14. Andrew Coe, 15. Cooper Coats.

Replacements: 16. Dewald Kotze, 17. Cole Keith, 18. Tyler Matchem, 19. Callum Botchar, 20. Siôn Parry, 21. Brock Gallagher, 22. Mark Balaski, 23. Talon McMullin.

REFEREE

Australian Nic Berry takes charge of the match, his 36th as a test referee.

The 40-year-old former scrum-half will have the honour of refereeing the Pacific Nations Cup 2024 final in Osaka, on Sunday 21 September.

SUNDAY, 15 SEPTEMBER

SEMI-FINAL 2: SAMOA v JAPAN – PRINCE CHICHIBU MEMORIAL STADIUM, TOKYO – KO 15:05

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This is a rerun of the Pool D match in Toulouse at RWC 2023, which Japan won 28-22 after Samoa’s Ben Lam had his yellow card at the start of the second half upgraded to a red.

However, Samoa have won twice as many matches as Japan overall (12-6), and have an impressive P10, W7, L3 record against the Brave Blossoms in Japan.

PNC HONOURS

Samoa are a close second to Fiji in terms of most Pacific Nations Cup titles with four, the last of which was in 2022.

With three titles won, Japan have the third best record in the competition behind Fiji and Samoa. The Brave Blossoms last lifted the trophy in 2019.

SAMOA FORM: BREAKING BAD HABITS

Having surrendered a 16-15 half-time lead to lose 42-16 to Fiji in round one, Samoa bounced back to beat Tonga 43-17 in round two.

Overall, Samoa have scored as many points as they have conceded (59). Three-quarters of the oppositions’ points have come in the second half, so the chances are Samoa will need to be in a strong position at half-time if they are to make it through to the final.

JAPAN FORM: THE NEED FOR SPEED

Eddie Jones achieved the first win of his second spell in charge of the Brave Blossoms when Japan beat Canada 55-28 in Vancouver in round one.

The Brave Blossoms then made it two wins out of two to qualify for the semi-finals as Pool B winners with a 41-24 win at home to USA in round three.

Japan have been heavily penalised at scrum time but their lineout is functioning at 100% (23/23), with second-rows Sanaila Waqa and Warner Dearns in outstanding form.

The speed with which Japan have been playing has made them a joy to watch and they are joint-highest try scorers, along with Fiji on 13.

With Seungsin Lee yet to miss a shot at goal (14/14), they are the team to beat.

RANKINGS RECKONER

A win for Japan would see the Finals Series hosts swap places with Samoa, with the Brave Blossoms up to 13th.

Samoa, meanwhile, will move above Georgia into 12th place if they win.

SAMOA TEAM NEWS

Samoa (1-15): TBC

JAPAN TEAM NEWS

Japan (1-15): TBC

REFEREE

New Zealander Paul Williams takes charge of his 38th test, nearly eight years after he made his debut. Williams refereed at both Rugby World cup 2019 and 2023.

