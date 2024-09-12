It’s lights out…camera, action as Oracle Red Bull Racing presents Showrunners: a series dedicated to giving an exclusive look into the world of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s running show car Team, as they travel the globe, pulling off incredible stunts in some of the most stunning locations. The Showrunners Team coexists alongside the Formula One Team and is dedicated to bringing the thrill of real F1 cars up close to the masses worldwide.

Presented by Izzy Hammond, the series sees her become the newest member of the Showrunners Team, giving viewers the chance to delve into the Team dynamics and see what goes on behind the scenes with the dedicated crew who are travelling the globe and pulling off extraordinary stunts, making F1 accessible to fans outside of the regular circuit. With little mechanics experience, Izzy embarks on a steep learning curve, diving into the world of F1 and adventure, and shining a light on what it takes to work for the Team.

From performing a pit stop at the San Francisco Bay Bridge, doing doughnuts on a helipad atop the Burj Al Arab and driving through a quarry amidst exploding rocks, this Team brings high-octane thrills to life in some of the most challenging and spectacular settings around the world. The series embarks on a journey encountering different locations in 2024, with each location harbouring its own unique story, showing the adventures and challenges they face along the way.

Episode One: The Polish Drift part one and two, is available to view now and follows the Showrunners as they travel to Poland for an incredible event in the city of Wrocław. F1 driver David Coulthard drives in different locations throughout the city, before the big event at the speedway track in the Olympic Stadium in front of 14 thousand fans.

The next episodes, released later this year, will see the Team head to Houston, where more than 50,000 fans from Houston and across the Lone Star State shut down Discovery Green’s iconic 12-acre park as Red Bull Showrun took over the heart of downtown Houston. Stay tuned for more epic locations revealed later this year.

Izzy Hammond, Showrunners host said, “I am so excited to be part of this journey with Oracle Red Bull Racing and show everyone behind the scenes of what really goes on and what it takes to work for the Showrunners Team. There is such a cool story to be told and, as someone with little mechanical experience, it was definitely a challenge and I was fully taken under the wing of the Team and thrown into this journey with them. My experience has been unforgettable and we can’t wait to bring this all to people across the world. I am excited to bring others on this journey with us and for even more to come.



”Tony Burrows, Heritage Team Manager said, “I have been leading the Showrun Team since 2021, having been a part of Red Bull Racing since its inception. Showruns are important in bringing F1 to those who wouldn’t typically see an F1 race and we pull off some absolutely incredible stunts and events. It is great to shine a light on the amazing things we do as a Team and show that there are amazing opportunities and things that we do within the company that aren’t just in the garage in pit lane. We all continuously push ourselves to the limit everyday and the business is even bigger than what you see on the track in F1.



“We champion the next generation of mechanics beginning their careers at Red Bull with the Heritage team before moving on to the Race Team and also have members of the Team who have been here for many years too. It has been incredible to bring such amazing stunts to some of the world’s most incredible locations and we hope viewers enjoy watching it.”Watch Showrunners Episode 1: Part 1 and 2 on Oracle Red Bull Racing’s YouTube channel, available to watch now. Stay tuned for more episodes in other exciting locations, dropping later this year.

Like this: Like Loading...