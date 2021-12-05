The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) announced today that Hang Meas TV and Smart Axiata Co., Ltd (SMART) has been appointed as the official broadcasters for Cambodia, while Vietnam Television (VTV) has been appointed as the official broadcaster for Vietnam.

All three broadcasters will televise the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 matches on their respective channels and platforms.

Leading TV channel in Cambodia, Hang Meas TV has been announced as the official broadcaster for Cambodia and has exclusive TV rights (excluding digital rights) to all four Cambodia team matches and exclusive TV rights and non-exclusive digital rights to all other AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 matches.

Concurrently, Smart Axiata Co., Ltd. (SMART), Cambodia’s leading mobile telecommunications operator, has also been confirmed as the exclusive social media broadcast partner to livestream all the Cambodia team matches on SMART’s social media platforms as well as on Football Federation of Cambodia’s Facebook and YouTube channels:

As the national television broadcaster of Vietnam, VTV will have the exclusive rights to broadcast all 26 AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 matches on television in Vietnam.

Scheduled to take place in Singapore from 5 December 2021 to 1 January 2022, Cambodia will join defending champions Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and Laos in Group B, with the opening matches for both Cambodia and Vietnam scheduled to kick-off on Monday, 6 December 2021 at Bishan Stadium.

DATE DAY MATCH Kick-off time (SGT) 6 Dec MON Cambodia V Malaysia 1730hr Laos V Vietnam 2030hr 9 Dec THU Malaysia V Laos 1730hr Indonesia V Cambodia 2030hr 15 Dec WED Cambodia V Laos 1730hr Indonesia V Vietnam 2030hr

