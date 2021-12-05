Jaguar TCS Racing clocked up over 400 laps during the official ABB FIA Formula E test at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain

The British racing team used the intense testing week to assess and develop ahead of the start of season eight – just 57 days away

Across the five test sessions, Jaguar TCS Racing drivers Mitch Evans and Sam Bird completed over 1400km in the Jaguar I-TYPE 5

With its talented driver line-up and improvements in the Jaguar I-TYPE 5, Jaguar TCS Racing is aiming to race for more podiums, wins and the World Championship

Jaguar TCS Racing will race on the streets of Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on 28 and 29 January 2022 for the first of 16 rounds in 12 cities