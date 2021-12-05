Jaguar TCS Racing clocked up over 400 laps during the official ABB FIA Formula E test at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain
The British racing team used the intense testing week to assess and develop ahead of the start of season eight – just 57 days away
Across the five test sessions, Jaguar TCS Racing drivers Mitch Evans and Sam Bird completed over 1400km in the Jaguar I-TYPE 5
With its talented driver line-up and improvements in the Jaguar I-TYPE 5, Jaguar TCS Racing is aiming to race for more podiums, wins and the World Championship
The team finished its comprehensive testing programme with Mitch Evans and Sam Bird – one of the strongest driver line-ups in Formula E – gaining vital data to develop the Jaguar I-TYPE 5, as well as trying out the new qualifying format and completing crucial pit stop practices with the team.
During the testing sessions, Bird and Evans travelled 1460km in total – the equivalent of London to Monaco – after each completing 217 laps. Briton Sam Bird started his testing week positively, topping the time sheets in session one and demonstrating the Jaguar I-TYPE 5’s potential for the season ahead, while Mitch Evans topped the practice qualifying session times.
“I think overall it’s been a good week. You always go through different waves, particularly when there is three full days of testing. We started off strong and hit the ground running which is promising. We’ve been competitive in every session, every day this week which has been really encouraging. We got through everything we planned to do, we’ve got some good data to review and I’m looking forward to January for the first race of the season.” MITCH EVANS, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER #9
“I’m so pleased with all the work the Jaguar TCS Racing team have done this week in Valencia. We’ve learnt a lot about the Jaguar I-TYPE 5 and where we need to progress before Saudi Arabia. I feel in a strong place as a team and certainly feel like we’re going to Saudi Arabia with positive momentum and a lot to look forward to.” SAM BIRD – JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER #10:
In only 57 days, Jaguar TCS Racing will race on the streets of Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on 28 and 29 January 2022 in the first of 16 races in 12 cities across the globe.