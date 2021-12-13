Thailand will be looking to maintain the intensity as the Philippines hunt for their second win in three matches in a crucial tie of Group A of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 tomorrow at the National Stadium.

Thailand head coach Alexandre Polking said the players were given time for proper recovery as they look to keep up the intensity which they have shown in their win over Myanmar to the next game.

“Given the importance of the game tomorrow that could well decide which team will make the semifinals, we have given the team time for recovery before getting back to work,” said Polking.

“The team also spent time to analyse their game against Myanmar and to correct the mistakes which they have committed.

“The Philippines have several players who have and are currently playing in the Thai League. So they may know some things about us. These players are no longer young but they know what they are doing.”

In the meantime, Philippines head coach Stewart Hall feels that his team will have a certain advantage in having players with the inside knowledge of the Thai style.

“It will be a big advantage that some of our players have played in Thailand previously. Certainly, we will go for the noteworthy individuals (in the Thailand side),” Hall said.

“We need to approach Thailand differently than how we did against Timor (Leste). We need to win the points definitely but we also have to be mindful of the quality of Thailand.”

Added defender Martin Steuble: “we will face a strong Thailand side. They are certainly of a different calibre than Timor. Maybe Thailand fears us a little bit as we know of their quality and their commitment.”

AFF SUZUKI CUP 2020

GROUP A (All matches at the National Stadium)

FIXTURES

14 December 2021

1730: Philippines vs Thailand

2030: Singapore vs Timor Leste

