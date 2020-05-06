The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) have officially cancelled the country’s hosting of the 10th ASEAN Para Games.

The decision to cancel the event was made due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“While this is disheartening news for our local and ASEAN para-athletes, who have trained and sacrificed so much to represent their respective countries, their health, and safety as well as their coaches, members of their team, and families, remain our top priority,” said PPC President Michael Barredo this week.

We understand that this is a global concern and this is a very difficult decision to do. At this moment, sports must take a back seat to address a greater issue. Altogether, the hosting of the APG by the Philippines is currently not feasible without government support.”

The PPC will discuss with the ASEAN Para Sports Federation as to the future of the APG.