The Vietnam Professional Football Company (VPF) have delayed the restart of the nation’s top flight of the LS V.League 1.

However, the National Cup will still be played this month although the kick off has been pushed to 24 May 2020 instead of the earlier planning for 15 May 2020.

While the players are already back in training with their respective clubs, the VPF said that they still have to wait for the final word from the Vietnam government and health authorities.