Thailand fended off a determined Cambodian side 4-0 to book their place in the final of the ASEAN U19 Boys’ Bank Sumut Championship 2026.

In the first semifinal tie that was played earlier this evening at the Sumatera Utara Main Stadium in Deli Serdang, the Thais were frustrated for long periods before Natthakit Phosri found the opener in the 32nd minute.

Itthimon Tippanet would strike the second goal (45th+1) for Thailand to end the first half confident at 2-0 in front.

Cambodia tried hard to stage a comeback, but the Thais would stand firm as Itthimon added the third in the 80th minute and then an own goal from Cambodian defender Udom Sean eight minutes later.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAT

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