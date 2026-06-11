Australia will take on Thailand in the final of the ASEAN U19 Boys’ Bank Sumut Championship 2026 at the Sumatera Utara Main Stadium in Deli Serdang in two days.

At the end of the semifinal matches this evening, Australia overcame host Indonesia 1-0 with the only goal of the game coming off late in the 89th minute through Marcus Neill.

In the earlier semifinal tie, Thailand overcame Cambodia 4-0, where after long periods of frustration, Natthakit Phosri found the opener in the 32nd minute.

Itthimon Tippanet would strike the second goal (45th+1) for Thailand to end the first half confident at 2-0 in front.

Cambodia tried hard to stage a comeback but the Thais would stand firm as Itthimon added the third in the 80th minute, and then an own goal from Cambodian defender Udom Sean eight minutes later sealed the win.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAT #FootballAustralia

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