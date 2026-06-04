Vietnam took firm control of Group A as host Indonesia stayed close at the end of the second matchday of the ASEAN U19 Boys’ Bank Sumut Championship 2026 at the Sumatera Utara Main Stadium in Deli Serdang.

Vietnam were 5-0 winners over Myanmar while Indonesia also picked up their second win in the group with a 3-0 whitewash of Timor Leste.

It took a while, but once the floodgates opened when Tan Dung Le grabbed the 29th-minute lead, Vietnam never looked back as they piled on the goals through Cong Hau Hoang (45th+2), Nguyen Van Bach (49th), Trong Duy Khang Hoang (63rd), and Nguyen Thien Phu (84th).

In the meantime, Indonesia kept up the pressure at the top of Group A to beat Timor Leste with goals from Reno Salampessy in the 43rd minute, Irpan Abadi Siregar (62nd), and Arkhan Kaka Putra Purwanto (65th).

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #MFF

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