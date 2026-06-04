As part of WorldSBK’s ESG-focused spotlight series during FIM Sustainability Week, the Championship is highlighting projects developed across the paddock aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing environmental impact throughout the season.



First introduced during the 2024 season, the solar-powered energy systems implemented by the bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team have become an integrated part of the team’s paddock infrastructure, supporting both hospitality and technical operations across race weekends.



The system combines rooftop solar panels, lithium battery storage and smart energy management controls, allowing the team to independently manage energy consumption between solar generation, stored battery power and external grid supply through mobile and onboard monitoring systems.



With the support of partner Sungo Moving Energy, Two dedicated installations have been developed across the team’s transport and hospitality infrastructure, each adapted to different operational requirements within the paddock.



The hospitality and kitchen unit features a bifacial solar panel installation paired with approximately 50kWh of battery storage and a three-phase energy distribution system. The setup is capable of supporting full operational activity for several hours independently while continuously recharging through solar generation during the day.



The system powers key hospitality operations including refrigeration and food storage, allowing the team to transport and preserve supplies between events more efficiently while reducing unnecessary waste and repeated replenishment during the season.



A second installation supports the team’s race infrastructure and garage operations, including emergency autonomous backup capability for critical systems. In the event of a temporary external power interruption, the system can automatically transition to battery-supported operation without disrupting servers or essential technical equipment.



The installations were specifically adapted to the structure and usage profile of each truck, with bifacial solar panels used to maximise reflected light efficiency on lighter surfaces and dedicated battery capacities tailored to operational consumption needs.



By integrating renewable energy generation and intelligent energy management directly into its day-to-day paddock operations, bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team continues to explore practical solutions aimed at improving efficiency and operational resilience throughout the WorldSBK season.

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