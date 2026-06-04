As part of its sustainability spotlight series, WorldSBK is highlighting the shared values underpinning its partnership with SUBARU, the provider of the championship’s Official Safety Car.

Following WorldSBK’s recent inclusion among the Top 10 championships in the Sustainable Championships Index™ (SChI™) and throughout the FIM Sustainability Week, the Championship is showcasing projects and partnerships contributing to the continued evolution of operational practices across the paddock.

SUBARU joined WorldSBK as the Official Safety Car provider ahead of the 2025 season, introducing electrified vehicle technology into the paddock environment while bringing together two organisations connected by a shared focus on innovation, community engagement and continuous progress.

As the automotive industry continues its transition toward lower-emission mobility solutions, the partnership reflects the evolving relationship between motorsport, technology and sustainability. While the operational impact of Safety Car deployment represents one aspect of the wider sustainability picture,

WorldSBK and SUBARU share a common approach centred on technological relevance, operational evolution and the pursuit of meaningful progress over time. The partnership also aligns with SUBARU’s wider long-term environmental strategy. Guided by its global commitment to “Delivering Happiness to All”, SUBARU approaches sustainability as both an environmental and social responsibility.

The manufacturer has established objectives targeting carbon neutrality across its full lifecycle operations by 2050, while aiming to apply electrification technologies across all SUBARU vehicles produced and sold worldwide during the early 2030s.

In Europe, this vision is reflected through Subaru Europe’s “Driven by What You Love” philosophy, which places people and their passions at the centre of the brand’s activities, from supporting local communities and encouraging active lifestyles to exploring new ways of delivering driving enjoyment in a more sustainable future.

Alongside these ambitions, SUBARU has also continued to emphasise the importance of building meaningful and lasting connections between the brand, its customers, retailers and local communities through a range of social responsibility and engagement initiatives.

This people-focused approach also reflects values shared by WorldSBK, where the close relationship between manufacturers, teams, riders, partners and fans remains central to the identity and continued growth of the Championship.

Earlier this year, SUBARU was once again recognised among Forbes’ “Best Brands for Social Impact”, ranking in the overall Top 3 and remaining the highest-rated automotive brand in the study for the fourth consecutive year.

Stefano Pacchioli, WorldSBK Executive Board Member, said: “For WorldSBK, partnerships such as the one with SUBARU reflect the importance of working alongside organisations committed not only to technological progress, but also to creating positive and lasting relationships with the communities surrounding the sport. As part of our shared efforts, both organisations are also exploring future opportunities to further develop collaborative initiatives and identify new areas capable of supporting the Championship’s broader sustainability objectives in the coming seasons.”

David Dello Stritto, General Manager Marketing & PR Europe, said: “We SUBARU were delighted to learn that WorldSBK has been recognised among the Top 10 championships in the Sustainable Championships Index. Sustainability is a journey that requires commitment, collaboration and a willingness to challenge established thinking, and we are proud that the introduction of the first-ever all-electric Official Safety Car in the history of the Championship has played a part in supporting that achievement. Beyond its operational role, it has strengthened the alignment between WorldSBK and SUBARU around the values we share: innovation, technological relevance, and a determination to contribute positively to the future of mobility. It has also created an opportunity to engage fans, partners and stakeholders in a broader conversation about how motorsport can continue to evolve while remaining true to its core appeal.”

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