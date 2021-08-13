ASICS today launched the new GEL-KAYANO™ 28, a shoe boasting the signature GEL-KAYANO™ stability with a softer and smoother ride.

The GEL- KAYANO™ 28 features a newly designed low-profile External Heel Counter and DYNAMIC DUOMAX™ technology which combine to set the runner up for an efficient toe-off, without the excessive inward roll of the foot.

At the toe-off stage of the stride, FF BLAST™ foam provides lightweight cushioning and a responsive rebound, providing a more dynamic feel.

To improve further on the much-loved formula of the GEL- KAYANO™ 28, ASICS has married the newly infused FF BLAST™ foam material with the full-ground contact and gender-specific 3D SPACE CONSTRUCTION™ technology to create an even softer and smoother ride, increasing overall comfort.

This new model offers runners with a dependable choice of shoe in which to take part in ASICS’ mission to move one million minds in 2021.

On Global Running Day 2021, ASICS is challenging runners everywhere to get active alongside thousands of other runners around the world by taking part in a World Uplifting Minds Run, available via the Race Roster™ and ASICS Runkeeper™ apps, to see the impact of movement on their mind first-hand with the Mind Uplifter™.

To capitalize on the momentum built on Global Running Day, a World Uplifting Minds Run Series will follow, providing opportunities to participate in the sport throughout June.

The GEL-KAYANO™ 28 will be available from August 13, 2021. The shoe will retail for RM699.

