ASICS launched GEL-KAYANO™ LITE 2, a great shoe for runners who care as much about sustainability as they do stability.

Maintaining its signature lightweight design but featuring evolved midsole cushioning for a softer ride, the GEL-KAYANO™ LITE 2 will set runners up to go smoother for longer, helping them to achieve a sound mind in a sound body.

The FLYTEFOAM™ cushioning found in the midsole is formed with organically derived material. Not only does this provide a lighter and more durable midsole than traditional materials, it is also a more environmentally friendly method of producing shoes.

Taking this commitment one step further, the shoe’s upper utilizes recycled materials, including 60%-recycled polyester.

ASICS has achieved excellent stability by designing the GEL-KAYANO™ LITE 2 with a flared and thickened midsole in the medial heel area to minimize the roll inward motion, so runners can take each stride with confidence and reduce load on the foot.

What’s more, the shoe’s wider platform creates a smoother landing and toe-off, providing additional stability and making it a great partner for those looking to join ASICS’ mission to move one million minds in 2021.

Kicking off on Global Running Day 2021, ASICS is challenging runners everywhere to get active alongside thousands of other runners around the world by taking part in a World Uplifting Minds Run, available via the Race Roster and ASICS Runkeeper™ apps, to see the impact of movement on their mind first-hand with the Mind Uplifter™.

The GEL-KAYANO™ LITE 2 will be available at ASICS retail, ASICS.COM and specialists running outlets in Malaysia. The shoe will retail for RM 699.

Across the year, ASICS product will offer the performance and protection needed to get every athlete out there feeling the uplifting effect to its fullest. To find out more, visit asics.com.

