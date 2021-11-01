Italian back on WTCR duty in Target Competition Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Former TCR Italy champion ‘grew up’ at Adria International Raceway

Baldan: “I’m so excited to have a new chance to compete in the WTCR”

Nicola Baldan is heading home for his WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup return at Adria International Raceway this weekend.

The winner of the Campionato Italiano Turismo (TCR Italy) title in 2017 made his debut in the all-action series at WTCR Race of Hungary in August, competing as a wildcard in a Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR run by Target Competition.

For his WTCR comeback at Adria International Raceway from November 5-7, his local track, Baldan is taking over one of the Italian squad’s all-season entries, which means he will be eligible for overall and WTCR Trophy points and won’t have to carry the additional 10 kilograms of compensation weight that race-by-race entrants must in accordance with the WTCR’s sporting regulations.

“I’m so excited to have a new chance to compete in the WTCR,” said Baldan, 39. “In Hungary everything was new for me: the track, the car, the series. Now I have just a little bit more experience but it remains one of the most challenging and beautiful experiences in my racing life.”

Baldan placed P18 and P20 in the two races at the Hungaroring. Although he’s yet to try out the extended Adria International Raceway layout, he’s very familiar with the venue.

“Adria is really my home track, very close to my home, the track were I grow up,” Baldan explained. “I had several wins on the old circuit and lots of good memories, but I didn’t race there since 2017. I saw the new layout, but never raced in it. It seems more tricky and we’ll probably have to deal with brake issues. I’m very curious about the completely new part behind the hill, it will be challenging with 20 furious cars bumper to bumper.”

He continued: “No ballast, my home track, a little bit of experience more, I don’t know what to expect due to the high level of the series. I will be very happy if we will catch some points for me and Target Competition. It could be the best way to end my TCR-return season.”

Baldan will be one of two Italian drivers in action during the Adria weekend, with former King of WTCR Gabriele Tarquini also in action in a BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse entry. Click HERE for the event preview press release.

WTCR Race of Italy timetable refresher

Saturday November 6: Free Practice 1: 09h30-10h15; Free Practice 2: 12h30-13h00; Qualifying Q1: 15h30-15h50; Qualifying Q2: 15h55-16h05; Qualifying Q3: 16h10-16h25 approx. Sunday November 7: Race 1: 10h15 (14 laps, 52.430 kilometres); Race 2: 12h15 (17 laps, 63.665 kilometres)

