A total of 30 referees and assistant referees from various backgrounds began their Online Referees Course 2021 with the FA of Brunei Darussalam (FABD) yesterday.

The course which will be held until 4 December 2021 was designed to train the referees remotely over topics relating to the Laws of The Game including jurisdictions over Handball, Offside, Tactical Foul and others via video presentations and digital interactions.

Referees are expected to be more ready and well-equipped with the latest Laws of The Game, especially in facing any challenges in any upcoming competitions hosted by FABD.

Facilitating the ongoing course was the FIFA Referee Development Officer Md Rodzali Yacob, assisted by five local instructors including Md Yusof Zaki Serudin, Md Ali Dzulfikri Hj Taib, Degat Anak Chandau, Pg Md Saiful Redzuan Pg Ahmad and Md Hadimin Shahbuddin.

FABD President Pengiran Matusin Pengiran Matasan in his welcoming remark urged the referees to continue upgrading their standards by looking for more opportunities to qualify as FIFA Referees, who are eligible to officiate major tournaments.

“To have a successful League requires good chemistry. I would encourage the Referees Committee to look into seriously increasing the number of referees to cater for the League matches. At the same time, The Committee should also strive hard to raise the standard,” he said.

“But what is more viable, you can turn professional and seek opportunities to referee in football leagues in football-developed nations. Wouldn’t you one day aspire to referee in the English Premier League?

“It’s not impossible. Make it a dream and work on it.”

