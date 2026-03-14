Auckland FC have closed the gap at the top of the Isuzu UTE A-League to just one point as they beat Newcastle 2-1 at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Jesse Randall and Sam Cosgrove caused the league leaders all sorts of problems and linked up to give the visitors an early lead. Clayton Taylor pulled one back but Cosgrove struck again to deal the Jets their first defeat since Boxing Day.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/aleague-men-newcastle-jets-auckland-fc-match-report/

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Photo Courtesy #AucklandFC

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