If after yesterday’s stage Isaac Del Toro already had one hand on the Trident trophy, after today he has both. The impressive Mexican claimed Stage 6 of Tirreno Adriatico 2026 with the tough uphill finish in Camerino, resisting his rivals’ attacks before delivering the decisive move near the line.

Second place went to an excellent Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility), third to Matteo Jorgenson (Visma | Lease a Bike), and fourth to a generous Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull–Bora–hansgrohe).

The Italian was loudly cheered by the home crowd and tried to put Del Toro – his neighbor in San Marino – under pressure, but in the end had to yield to the strength of his rival. By just one second, however, he managed to defend second place in the general classification from Jorgenson’s attack.

Once again there was fierce fighting to get into the breakaway. After about 40 km, at the foot of the Sassotetto climb, a group of seven riders went clear: Gregor Mühlberger (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Vincenzo Albanese (EF Education–EasyPost), Clément Braz Afonso (Groupama–FDJ), Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Walter Calzoni (Q36.5 Pro Cycling),

Timo Kielich (Visma | Lease a Bike) and Guillermo Thomas Silva (XDS Astana). Timo Kielich crossed first at Sassotetto, but the spotlight later shifted to Gregor Mühlberger and Clément Braz Afonso, who dropped the other breakaway riders on the first ascent of the Muro della Madonna delle Carceri with 60 km to go, remaining alone at the front until 7 km from the finish.

In the peloton Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor) made an initial selection at the entrance to the final circuit, but the main contenders waited for the finale before making their moves. The only rider to try something earlier was Richard Carapaz (EF Education–EasyPost), who opened a gap of up to 1’20”, before fading on the flatter sections linking the two climbs in Camerino.

Everything was ultimately decided in the final 3 km. Wout Van Aert (Visma | Lease a Bike) was the first to attack, followed by Ben Healy (EF Education–EasyPost), but it was Giulio Pellizzari who sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

The rider from Marche went all in, catching and dropping Healy, but behind him Isaac Del Toro played a calculated game, launching his move near the last kilometer and closing the gap within a few pedal strokes. Matteo Jorgenson tried one last acceleration, Pellizzari cracked, but the UAE leader stayed glued to the wheel and surged past near the finish.It is the first-ever victory by a Mexican rider at Tirreno Adriatico, and the 25th professional win for Del Toro in just two and a half years (at the same age, Tadej Pogačar had 17).

Tomorrow’s final stage from Civitanova Marche to San Benedetto del Tronto should end in a sprint, and Del Toro is now poised to take home the Trident trophy.OFFICIAL RESULTS1 – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG) – 188 km in 4h46’50” average speed 39.325 km/h2 – Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) at 3″3 – Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) s.t.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

2 – Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe) at 42″

3 – Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) at 43″

THE JERSEYS

The leader jerseys of the 61st Tirreno Adriatico Crédit Agricole are designed by SPORTFUL

Maglia Azzur

ra, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Socage – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG)Maglia Ciclamino, leader of the Points Classification, in cooperation with ITA – Italian Trade Agency – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG)Maglia Verde, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna Classification, sponsored by Trenitalia – Diego Pablo Sevilla (Team Polti VisitMalta)Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider Classification, born after 1 January 2001, sponsored by Crédit Agricole – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

Speaking seconds after the finish, the

said:

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“It’s quite close today but I’m super happy to win this stage. I said yesterday that I wanted that. When Giulio Pellizzari attacked, I wasn’t sure to bring him back because it was a very hard climb and he’s super strong. We couldn’t give him too much space. It gives me mixed feelings to win in his hometown. Now one stage to go, let’s hope for the best outcome tomorrow”. –