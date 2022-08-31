It’s a journey through time back to the 1970s and 1980s. Under the motto “50 years of the Audi 80”, Audi Tradition will bring a special show with several anniversary cars to the Audi Piazza for the Night of Museums on September 3, offering an entertaining program from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Corporal pleasures will be provided for by the restaurant team at the Audi Forum in Ingolstadt.

Starting at 8:00 p.m., DJ Oldschool will provide musical accompaniment, sending the visitors back to the 1970s and 1980s. On top of that, the employees at the Audi museum mobile have prepared a series of special tours.

A children’s tour will start at 6:10 p.m., and tours at 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. will go through the special exhibition “The Fifth Ring” – about the history of NSU, the oldest traditional brand that makes up today’s AUDI AG.

The detailed program can be found on the website of city of Ingolstadt, which is organizing the Night of Museums: ndm.ingolstadt.de

