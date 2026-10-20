LINKOU, CHINESE TAIPEI: Ervin Chang of Malaysia pictured on Friday, September 18, 2026, during Round Two of the Yeangder TPC at Linkou International Golf and Country Club. The US$1,200,000 event is staged from September 17-20, 2026. Picture by Graham Uden.

Malaysia’s Ervin Chang is looking forward to his third successive appearance at the Link Hong Kong Open, which takes place this week on one of his favourite courses.

Chang is one of three Malaysians in the field for the USD2 million tournament, which starts on Thursday at Hong Kong Golf Club’s Composite Course in Fanling. He will be joined by compatriots Khavish Varadan and Gavin Green in the 65th edition of the storied event, which was inaugurated in 1959 and is the city’s longest-running professional sports event.

At last year’s Link Hong Kong Open, Chang finished joint 14th on 15-under-par following rounds of 69, 64, 65 and 67 on the par-70 course. The strong showing was part of a late-season surge that helped him keep his Asian Tour card for 2026. Chang missed the halfway cut in the 2024 edition.

“This is my third time playing in the Hong Kong Open. I like the Hong Kong Golf Club layout because it’s tricky and not very straightforward. There’s a good mix of dogleg left and dogleg right holes, and the greens are always a challenge,” said Chang, currently ranked 40th on the 2026 Asian Tour Order of Merit.

“Overall, I feel it’s a very good golf course and a challenging one as well. Course management is key, but at the same time you must have the heart to go for it. Last year I putted well, and hopefully I can do the same this year,” added the 28-year-old.

A graduate of Liberty University in Virginia, Chang turned professional in 2022 after becoming the first Malaysian golfer to win an individual SEA Games gold medal at the 31st edition in Vietnam. He also helped Malaysia bag the team gold medal.

Chang competed on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) and placed 10th on the 2023 ADT Order of Merit to earn his Asian Tour card for 2024. While he did not keep his card that year, Chang earned it back immediately via Qualifying School.

Coming off a missed cut at the SJM Macao Open, Chang noted that 2026 has been a mixed bag for him.

“In Macao, I hit the ball really well but just couldn’t make putts. I also went into the event with an injury, so I wasn’t able to get as much practice as I would have liked. But missing the cut there gave me more time to prepare and practise for Hong Kong, so we’ll see how it goes this week,” said Chang.

“I’m just trying to enjoy golf as much as I can and not be too result-dependent. It’s been a weird, up-and-down year. Whatever is ahead of me, I’m just going to focus and do what I can. I’ll give everything I have and leave nothing on the golf course. Whatever comes after, I’ll accept it and see how we can move forward,” he concluded.

The 138-player field includes American stars Anthony Kim and Harold Varner III, the English duo of Lee Westwood and Paul Casey, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and home favourite Taichi Kho.

Added incentive for the field is an automatic invitation for the Link Hong Kong Open 2026 champion to next year’s Masters Tournament at Augusta National, and a place in The 155th Open at St Andrews for the leading player, not already exempt.

The Link Hong Kong Open 2026 is proud to be an “M” Mark event that helps enhance the image of Hong Kong as Asia’s sports event capital. The “M” Mark, awarded by the Major Sports Events Committee, symbolises an intense, spectacular and signature event in the territory’s sports calendar.

Admission to the opening rounds of the Link Hong Kong Open 2026 on Thursday and Friday, 22 and 23 October, is free for the public. Daily prices for Saturday and Sunday, 24 and 25 October, are HKD200 per day or HKD300 for a weekend pass. Weekend passes are also free for spectators 18 and under.

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