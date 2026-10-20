Canada returned to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over China in the 14th Sultan of Johor Cup at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru on Tuesday.

It was the Canadians first win in the tournament after enduring defeats against Japan ((1) and Pakistan (6-2).

China took the early initiative and went on attacking mode. In the process they grabbed the first opportunity in the very first minute through a penalty corner. The Canadians, however, could not escape unscathed as Kai Li slipped the ball past goalkeeper Morgan to take a 1-0 lead.

The Canadians were equally proficient upfront and had a successful first bite at the cherry. Navdip Chandi restored parity in the second minute of play, slapping the ball past goalkeeper Zhiyuan Zhang which teased its way into goal.

They were not over. Navdip once again ventured into China’s circle and struck from close range to take his side 2-1 ahead going into the second quarter.

There was end-to-end action in the second and third quarters. China’s attacking machinery found its bearing but the Canadian defenders were reluctant to offer an inch of space and opportunity to China’s strikers in the circle.

Going into the fourth quarter, Canada pressed on and Gurnoor Bhullar blasted a long shot that sailed past goalkeeper Zhiyuan and sounded the ball. Canada 3 China 1.

The Chinese did not hold back and went on attacking mode in the last 10 minutes of play. They had three five penalty corners in the closing stages of the match and successfully troubled Canada when Jiashun Shi converted in the 60th minute to reduce the deficit 3-2.

The Canadians will play Malaysia in their last match on Friday while China takes on Japan on Wednesday.

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