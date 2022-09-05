First success of the season in Italy: Denis Babuin achieved his first victory with the Audi RS 3 LMS in the TCR Italy. On the fifth race weekend of the touring car racing series with a very good field of 34 entrants, two Audi RS 3 LMS cars started from the front row: Matteo Poloni was in first place in the second race for BF Motorsport, Denis Babuin for Bolza Corse alongside. Poloni led the field for 14 laps until Babuin took over the top spot, winning by 0.253 seconds after 16 laps. Babuin thus moved up from fourth to third in the standings.

After the driver of the Aditis Racing team finished fourth in the first sprint with his Audi RS 3 LMS, he fell one point behind title rival Petr Semerád. In the decisive second race on the Czech circuit, the tension was then high: Groszek was initially ahead of Semerád, then the Hyundai driver overtook him until Groszek again moved ahead of Semerád. Finally, on the fifth lap, his pursuer had to retire with a technical issue. Thus, another fourth place was enough for the Polish privateer to lead the overall standings. In the end, Bartosz Groszek clinched the first title of an Audi TCR customer in the 2022 season with an eleven-point advantage. For the Audi RS 3 LMS, it was already the 25th international drivers title since 2017.

Bartosz Groszek TCR Champion in Eastern Europe: For the first time, an Audi Sport customer team won the TCR Eastern Europe. With 23 drivers classified, the series held in six Eastern European countries was particularly strong this year. Bartosz Groszek had traveled to Most for the finale with a two-point advantage.

Audi Sport customer racing started September extremely successfully: While the Aditis Racing customer team secured the TCR Eastern Europe title for the first time, a class title in the Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS Endurance Cup as well as GT victories in Germany, China, New Zealand and a TCR win in Italy completed the tally.