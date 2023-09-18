Audi Sport customer racing celebrated title successes with its customer teams in the 24H Series powered by Hankook European Series, the GT Super Sprint Challenge in China and is well placed in title contentions in several championships. Two victories at the invitation race in Singapore round off a strong weekend. Audi R8 LMS GT3 Strong debut season for Haas RT: Audi customer team Haas RT won the GT3 title of the 24H Series powered by Hankook European Series in its first full season with the Audi R8 LMS. At the finale at Barcelona, Sandrine Haas’ team, which competes under the Antigua flag, scored second place. Finn Miika Panu, Brit Gavin Pickering, the two Belgians Mathieu Detry and Kris Cools as well as Audi Sport driver Max Hofer from Austria formed the driver squad of the number 21 Audi R8 LMS. With a total of 20 lead changes over the course of the 24 hours, Haas RT was in front two times in the race and in the end was the only team on the same lap as the winners. With 142 points, the team won the GT3 European standings by two points. Second place went to Scherer Sport PHX as another Audi customer team that also won the Pro-Am category, in which Land-Motorsport finished third. In the GT3 drivers classification, Mathieu Detry prevailed by two points ahead of Elia Erhart and Audi Sport driver Pierre Kaffer, who in turn were the best Pro-Am drivers in the standings with equal points. Their teammate Michael Doppelmayr followed in second place in this class. Christer Jöns, who contested the last two races with Scherer Sport PHX, finished third. Title successes in China: Several customer teams in China have reason to celebrate after the GT Super Sprint Challenge finale. Hu Bo in the Audi R8 LMS won the GT3 classification of the race series, which is exclusively reserved for amateurs, after two victories and five further podium places. The race driver from China experienced his first full GT3 season. His fielding team Absolute Racing secured the team classification ahead of eleven other teams. In the intra-brand Audi Sport Asia Trophy for privateer drivers Hu Bo is behind championship leader Andrew Haryanto. GT3 up-and-comer Andy Deng from Team Winhere by HAR decided the GT3 Am plus classification in another Audi R8 LMS in his favor after having started the season in the GT4 sportscar and being runner-up in this category. Xiao Min came out on top in the GT3 Am Masters category with Team YC Racing after four wins and two podium finishes. Double success on Grand Prix weekend: Tanart Sathienthirakul dominated the non-championship race weekend of the Thailand Super Series in Singapore. In both invitational races on the Grand Prix weekend, the driver of the B-Quik Absolute Racing team managed victory in the Audi R8 LMS. The driver from Thailand had secured pole position in qualifying. His Chinese teammate Vincent Lin started alongside him in another Audi. The race started on the wet track behind the safety car. Sathienthirakul pulled away from his pursuers early on. Lin, who had initially lost ground, used a safety car period to reduce the gap and overtake three opponents afterwards. The Audi driver duo subsequently held the lead until the finish of the twelve-lap race. Tanart Sathienthirakul won with an advantage of more than ten seconds. In the second race, too, the race driver pulled away from a chasing Porsche by more than ten seconds. Vincent Lin managed another podium result at his debut weekend on the demanding street circuit with third place. Closer to the top: The two Audi Sport drivers Mattia Drudi and Ricardo Feller continued to make up ground before the finale at the fourth of five rounds of the Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS Sprint Cup. With two podium results in Valencia, the Italian and the Swiss have moved two points closer to the championship leaders from AMG-Mercedes and are within striking distance with a gap of just 7.5 points. In the first race, the driver duo in the Audi R8 LMS fielded by Team Tresor Orange1 improved from tenth on the grid to third position after initially their Audi Sport driver colleague and teammate Dennis Marschall, who had started from first place, had been leading almost continuously until lap 21. In the second race, Simon Gachet, another Audi Sport driver, had clinched the pole position. Once again, the one-hour competition started for Drudi/Feller from grid position ten. Within the first seven laps, Mattia Drudi improved to fourth place and by lap eleven he was already third. Ricardo Feller was close behind the eventual race winner Charles Weerts of BMW in second place after the driver change and crossed the finish line with a gap of just eight tenths of a second. A total of six Audi R8 LMS cars finished in the top ten. Upward trend in Japan: Team LeMans finished on the podium in the Japanese Super GT race series for the second time. After finishing third at round four, Yoshiaki Katayama and Roberto Merhi in Masabumi Ota’s squad’s Audi R8 LMS also achieved third place in a strong GT300 field of 25 competitors at the sixth race weekend at Sugo. Endurance success in Great Britain: Peter Erceg and Marcus Clutton prevailed in the fifth round of the British Endurance Championship. The British driver duo steered the Audi R8 LMS to its fourth victory of the season on the Snetterton circuit. The GT3 sports car of the PB Racing team won with a one-lap advantage after two hours of racing. Two podium results in club racing: At the sixth round of the British GT Cup Championship club racing series, Team Cook Racing recorded two trophies. Sacha Kakad/Hugo Cook in the Audi R8 LMS won the first race at Donington by just 0.57 seconds. In the third race, the driver duo finished second.