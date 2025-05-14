Attractive offer: new base model can be ordered directly starting at 108,900 euros

Quick off the mark: 0 to 100 km/h in 4.0 seconds with up to 430 kW (585 PS) in Launch Control mode

Staying power: up to 622 kilometers of range and up to 320 kW charging capacity

Audi is expanding its Gran Turismo family. The Audi e-tron GT quattro1 makes entering the battery-electric premium segment even more attractive. The new model is available now.

The Audi e-tron GT quattro1 rounds off the existing GT family with the S e-tron GT2, RS e-tron GT3, and the RS e-tron GT performance4. The vehicle has a system output of 370 kW (430 kW with Launch Control). Thanks to a gross battery capacity of 105 kWh (net 97 kWh) and a range of up to 622 kilometers (386.5 mi), the Audi e-tron GT quattro1 is ideally equipped for everyday use – whether driving on the highway or in city traffic.

The base model also features a remarkable charging performance of up to 320 kW. This means that only short charging stops are needed, as the vehicle can recharge roughly 285 kilometers (177 mi) in just ten minutes. The high-voltage battery’s full charging power is available in an expanded thermal range. The e-tron route planner automatically preconditions the energy storage system, thus ensuring the best possible charging performance.

Progressive – inside and out

The Audi Gran Turismo philosophy is embodied not only by the model’s long-distance capability but also by its striking design language. Large wheels, a sleek coupé-like silhouette, and an extended wheelbase contribute to the vehicle’s sporty proportions. The low drag coefficient of 0.24 and the controllable air intakes deliver impressive efficiency with little driving noise – ideal for relaxed driving.

At the front, a black mask accentuates the inverted Singleframe in the body color, while at the rear, an elegantly designed diffuser with vertical fins makes for a powerful finish.

Dynamics meet everyday usability

The sleek roofline gives the vehicle a dynamic contour. Located in the underbody, the high-voltage battery features strategically placed recesses in the battery pack that serve as footwells and provide generous seating comfort for all passengers. The driver and front passenger travel in luxury on eight-way adjustable sport seats with integrated headrests that prove particularly comfortable on long journeys. The rear seat backrest can be partially or completely folded down so that sporting equipment can be stowed in the 405-liter (14.3 cu ft) trunk. There is also a front luggage compartment with a volume of 77 liters (2.7 cu ft).

Less weight, optimum balance

The intelligent quattro system distributes the drive torque between the front and rear axles fully variably and at lightning speed, ensuring optimum traction in a wide range of driving conditions. To perform that task, the system analyzes the driving situation and adjusts the power distribution accordingly. Precise control of the drive is achieved in just a few milliseconds. The Audi e-tron GT quattro1 weighs about 30 kilograms (66.1 lbs) less than the S model, benefiting dynamics and efficiency in equal measure.

Launch and prices

Like the other GT models (S e-tron GT2, RS e-tron GT3, RS e-tron GT performance4), the new e-tron GT quattro1 is also being produced at the Audi Sport GmbH Böllinger Höfe plant in Neckarsulm. The entry-level model can be ordered now. Prices start at 108,900 euros.

