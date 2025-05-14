With just 100 days to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, World Rugby has today unveiled a bold new trophy – a symbol of the game’s unstoppable global rise – and announced the release of additional tickets for what promises to be a generational moment for the sport.

Government, host locations and teams celebrate 100 days to go to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025’s opening match in Sunderland.

New Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy introduced to mark an era-defining tournament that will feature representatives from all regional associations for the first time.

Unstoppable momentum is building in England with a record 300,000 tickets already purchased and a further wave of tickets released today at 09:00 BST.

New trophy to embark on a nationwide tour of the eight host locations bringing fans and communities across England closer to the tournament.

With just 100 days to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, World Rugby has today unveiled a bold new trophy – a symbol of the game’s unstoppable global rise – and announced the release of additional tickets for what promises to be a generational moment for the sport.

The record-breaking tournament has already surpassed all expectations with 300,000 tickets already sold, more than double the total attendance from RWC 2021 in New Zealand, and is now firmly on course to become the biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup in history, not just in scale, but in impact.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director Sarah Massey said: “We are just 100 days away from welcoming the world to England for what will be the biggest and best Women’s Rugby World Cup yet.

The excitement is real, and the momentum is building by the day, as this tournament promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone. With more tickets going on sale today, don’t miss out on seeing rugby’s powerful personalities and unstoppable athletes take to the global stage.”

A NEW SYMBOL FOR A NEW ERA

To mark the 100 days to go milestone, World Rugby unveiled the new Women’s Rugby World Cup Trophy at London’s Battersea Power Station. The reveal, broadcast live on the BBC Morning Live, brought together senior figures from World Rugby, RWC 2025 LOC, UK Government, host cities, and Rugby World Cup legends to celebrate the progress and energy of the women’s game and look ahead to an era-defining tournament.

Crafted in sterling silver and plated with 24-carat gold, the newly designed trophy is a modern expression of excellence and ambition. It fuses history and future by retaining the iconic twin handles of the original prize while introducing a sleek, oval silhouette, with names of past champions engraved on its base acknowledging the trailblazers who have shaped the game.

The world map etched into the surface symbolises the game’s universal reach, celebrating the nations that have competed on the Rugby World Cup stage and the new stars who will carry the game forward. For the first time at RWC 2025, all six World Rugby regions will be represented across the 16 nations involved with a South American team, Brazil, making their debut on the sport’s biggest stage.

As previous recipients and representatives of future players who may lift it high, a group of Women’s Rugby World Cup champions and legends of the game including Rachael Burford (ENG), Gill Burns (ENG), Monalisa Codling (NZL), Katy Daley-McLean (ENG), Fiao’o Fa’amausili (NZL), Sarah Hunter (ENG), Farah Palmer (NZL), Anna Richards (NZL) and Melodie Robinson (NZL) were involved in the trophy’s design process.

World Rugby Chief of Women’s Rugby Sally Horrox said: “This trophy represents far more than a tournament; it reflects a movement. A movement fuelled by passion, shaped by trailblazers, and driven by the next generation of women and girls stepping into the game around the world.

“Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is set to redefine what’s possible in women’s sport. The new trophy is a worthy emblem of the incredible athletes who will compete in England, and of the legacy we are building together with our partners, starting with the RFU, and through programmes like Impact Beyond 2025.”

Former English international and Rugby World Cup winner Katy Daley-McLean added: “With the potential on this tournament being the biggest Women’s World Cup yet, it seemed an appropriate time for a new trophy. This trophy hopefully connects the past to the present allowing all to remember the trailblazing of those that came before us.”

The trophy will now embark on a nationwide tour of England over the next three weeks, bringing fans and communities closer to the tournament in the build-up to kick-off. All eight host locations – Brighton and Hove, Bristol, Exeter, London, Manchester, Northampton, Sunderland and York – are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the new trophy and engaging their communities ahead of their first matches.

A TOURNAMENT BACKED BY LEGACY AND PARTNERSHIP

A joint-venture between World Rugby and the RFU, with funding from the UK Government, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is designed not only to deliver a world-class tournament, but to create a lasting, positive impact for women and girls in sport. This includes investing in programmes that improve access, participation and experiences at all levels of the game.

At the heart of this domestic legacy is Impact ’25, led by the RFU and supported by UK Sport, which is already delivering strong results across England and the home unions. More than 850 clubs have received support to grow the women’s game, while over 1,400 female coaches and match officials have been newly qualified. Girls’ participation is up 9.3% year-on-year, and £2.7 million has been invested to improve facilities and inclusivity in clubs. Community grants, sanitary provision and skills training have also reached thousands of new participants, with a strong focus on building confidence, connection and opportunity.

RFU Executive Director of Women’s Game Alex Teasdale said: “2025 is a groundbreaking year for women’s rugby and we are thrilled to be host nation for what is set to be the biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup in history. We are already seeing huge strides forward in the women and girls’ game, thanks to the building anticipation for the tournament and our Rugby World Cup legacy programme Impact ’25. We are excited to see the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 encourage and inspire the next generation of women and girls to play and watch rugby.”

Globally, Impact Beyond 2025 is World Rugby’s strategic legacy programme, designed to harness the power of this tournament to grow the game and promote gender equity worldwide. Focused on three pillars—participation and profile, careers and leadership, and capability and expertise—the programme includes initiatives such as Rugby Rising Play, the sport’s first global participation programme for girls, and a series of six regional summits aimed at strengthening women’s rugby around the world.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “In just 100 days, we will host the biggest and best-supported Women’s Rugby World Cup in history. As well as creating unforgettable moments, the tournament will help to inspire the next generation of girls and boys, bring communities together, and grow the game for years to come.

“But this tournament is about more than what happens on the pitch. Through our Plan for Change and the Impact ‘25 legacy programme, we’re investing in 850 clubs across the country — upgrading facilities, opening up access, and inspiring more people to get involved in the game they love.”

TICKET SALES GAIN MOMENTUM AHEAD OF BLOCKBUSTER OPENING

Following recent ticket sales phases, the public response has been overwhelming. With over 300,000 tickets now sold, fans have shown an unprecedented appetite for women’s rugby, reinforcing England 2025 as the must-attend sporting event of the year and breaking the attendance record held by the last edition in New Zealand (150,000).

More tickets go on general sale today at 09:00 BST on a first come, first served basis, including popular matches such as the opening encounter between England and the USA at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

With high demand and limited inventory for some matches, fans are reminded to only purchase tickets through official sources to ensure a safe and secure buying experience and guaranteed entry into the venues. An official resale platform will launch on 24 June, enabling fans who can no longer attend to sell their tickets securely at face value to fellow supporters via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.

Supporters around the world can also get involved ahead of kick-off by joining the “Road to Twickenham”, a free and fun global fitness challenge powered by Stepathlon. Available now via the Official Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 app, the initiative encourages fans of all ages and abilities to get active, win exclusive prizes, and celebrate the women’s game together as the countdown to the final at Twickenham Stadium on 27 September continues. It’s a powerful way for communities across the world to connect with the tournament and share in the spirit of progress, health and unity.

Like this: Like Loading...