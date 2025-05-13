Thailand emerged as the lone team from the AFF to progress to the semifinals of the AFC Futsal Women’s Asian Cup™ 2025.Their 5-2 win over Hong Kong, China in the quarterfinals at the Hohhot Sports Centre in Hohhot, China will see them taking on China – who beat Indonesia – next.Thailand, the top Asian team and fifth in the world, took just three minutes to carve out the opener with a low drive from Paerploy Huajaipetch as Jenjira Bubpha then tapped in the cut-back from Arriya Saetoen six minutes later.It was Jenjira again in the 11th minute before two further goals from Nattamon Artkla (14th minute) and then Darika Peanpailun’s 19th minute penalty put Thailand 5-0 in front.Hong Kong, China managed to reel in a goal just before the break through Wu Choi Yiu for the score to stand at 5-1.But the second half saw Thailand taking off their foot off the gas as Hong Kong tried with futility to change the scoreline.In the meantime, Vietnam’s hope of a place in the semifinals was denied by Japan, who walked away 2-0 winners in their quarterfinal clash.Kyoka Takahashi grabbed the opener after just three minutes as Ryo Egawa added the second goal in the 24th minute.On the other hand, Indonesia fared no better in their campaign in the knockout stage when they were outplayed 6-0 by host China.China’s goals were scored by Zhan Zewen in the 13th minute, Fan Yuqiu (23rd), Zhang Rui (25th), Jiang Xiaoyu (36th), Yu Ting (36th) and Xiong Jing (38th). #AFF#AFC#FATPhotos Courtesy #FutsalThailand

Like this: Like Loading...