Scotland’s gravel festival returns to Gatehouse of Fleet 15–17 May 2026. More than 3,000 riders from 47 nations will line up in Galloway this weekend for The Gralloch, that features the UK round of the Gravelking UCI Gravel World Series.

The 2026 edition introduces the inaugural Genesis Gralloch Ultra, a 323km self-supported route through the Galloway Forest Park, alongside the Gravelking UCI Gravel World Series race on Saturday and the Gralloch Sportive on Sunday.

The Gravelking UCI Gravel World Series race carries qualification places for the UCI Gravel World Championships and European Championships, drawing a start list that bridges the WorldTour, cyclocross, triathlon, and dedicated gravel scenes.

In the men’s race, 2023 Tour de France stage winner Michael Woods (CAN) lines up alongside Olympic medallist Jonathan Brownlee (GBR), Giro d’Italia stage winner Lukas Pöstlberger (AUT), former ski mountaineering world champion turned WorldTour rider Anton Palzer (GER), cyclocross champion Cameron Mason (GBR) and many more.

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