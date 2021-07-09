In a new special exhibit titled “Living Progress – 50 Years of Vorsprung durch Technik” debuting in December, Audi will show visitors to the Audi Forum Neckarsulm its passion for technology throughout the years.

The largest illuminated advertisement in Europe at the time was installed on a high-rise along the A9 Autobahn at the exit for Ingolstadt-Nord: the reddish brown Audi oval with the slogan “Vorsprung durch Technik.” The slogan became a clear part of the Audi Corporate Identity by October 1986, when it was also used in the sales brochures for the Audi 80. Today, fifty years later, it’s synonymous with the company.

The slogan was adapted over the years in many ways, including “Audi. A nice bit of technology.” or “Audi. Relaxed driving with perfect technology,” but the company soon returned to the catchy original. With the introduction of the Audi quattro in 1980, the slogan was used more frequently in advertising.

The new slogan made its first appearance in a large-sized ad in January of 1971. Soon, customers also saw it in Audi NSU brochures. Audi 100, Audi 100 Coupé S, Audi 80 or Audi 50 – they all now represented “Vorsprung durch Technik.”

The idea to communicate this technological diversity as a competitive advantage came in 1970 from Hans Bauer. The employee in the Audi NSI advertising department devised the slogan that people around the world would come to recognize: “Vorsprung durch Technik.”