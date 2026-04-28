A new interior, cutting-edge infotainment, and expanded digital features offer an even more immersive user experience

Increased range and greater charging capacity make the electric SUV even more powerful

The Q4 e-tron impresses with optimized real-world practicality: enhanced driver assist systems, upgraded quality, greater trailer load, and bidirectional charging

Audi is making its electric bestseller, the Q4 e-tron, more versatile than ever with a range of new features. Inside, the refreshed model impresses with a reimagined digital stage, intuitive controls, and an abundance of space. Outside, the electric crossover now boasts a sharper design and new lighting features. Increased range, greater charging capacity, and more intuitive operation make the car more convenient for everyday use. Moreover, the Q4 e-tron can power electrical devices or serve as an energy storage solution for the home – an Audi first.

“With this product upgrade, the Audi Q4 e-tron is not only more modern and striking in appearance but also impresses with an improved interior,” says Marco Schubert, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing. “New features and numerous improvements to the vehicle make the electric entry point into the Audi brand even more attractive – for families and our fleet customers.”

The Q4 e-tron is the first Audi model to support bidirectional charging – its high-voltage battery can both receive energy from the grid and feed it back to external devices. For example, the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function allows e-bikes to be charged from a power socket in the trunk or via an adapter on the charging port. In Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, the Q4 e-tron can also serve as a home battery supplying stored energy to the household through Vehicle-to-Home (V2H). This is especially beneficial for optimizing self-consumption from solar panels.

In everyday life, customers reap the benefits of significant upgrades to the EV’s drive systems. Thanks to an even more efficient electric motor, for example, the enhanced Q4 Sportback e-tron performance3 now offers up to 592 kilometers of range.



In the Q4 SUV e-tron quattro performance4 and Q4 Sportback e-tron quattro performance5, the maximum SUV charging capacity has increased from 175 kW to 185 kW. On longer journeys, this keeps charging stops brief: in some variants, the high-voltage battery charges from 10 to 80 percent in about 27 minutes. For the Q4 Sportback e-tron quattro performance5, it is possible to add 185 kilometers of range in just ten minutes. Plus, the battery can be automatically or manually preconditioned for better charging performance.

Audi offers the Q4 e-tron as both SUV and Sportback, each with two battery sizes to choose from: 63 kWh gross and 82 kWh gross. Everyday usability is improved by the increased trailer load of 1,800 kilograms (+400 kg) in the models with quattro drive, the electric tailgate as standard, and the 515-liter trunk. Folding down the rear seats expands the luggage compartment to 1,487 liters.

A leap in comfort and flexibility awaits customers in the all-new interior, which is also optionally available in the S line. The heart of the spacious cabin is the digital stage: a panoramic display with an 11.9″ instrument cluster and a 12.8″ MMI touch display keeps everything in clear view. An optional 12″ passenger display with a customizable standby design completes the setup. With new One Connected Infotainment, Audi is enhancing comfort and entertainment functions. The intelligent Audi assistant controls vehicle functions via voice command and can answer questions about the logbook. Thanks to ChatGPT integration, occupants can query information and interact naturally with the car. Comfort and ambiance are further enhanced by dynamic interaction lighting, a new center console, and two cooled inductive charging trays, each with 15 watts of power. The Softwrap, with its large application area spanning from the doors across the entire width of the dashboard, creates a cohesive, premium sense of space. Vertical air vents accentuate the width of the cockpit.

Audi has also taken the lighting to the next level: up front, digital LED daytime running lights with segmented technology create digital light signatures for instant recognition, selectable through the MMI. Second-generation digital OLED rear lights significantly improve safety and functionality while also making a bold design statement. In addition, the optional proximity lighting warns other road users when they get too close.

In Germany, the Audi Q4 SUV e-tron1 with the 63 kWh (gross) battery starts at 47,500 euros. The quattro models of the SUV version cost 55,900 euros and 59,000 euros. The standard surcharge for the Sportback body versions is 1,950 euros. The new models will be made available to order in Europe during May, with deliveries expected to commence in the summer.

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