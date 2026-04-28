Ai Ogura edged out teammate Raul Fernandez for Monday testing honours whilst breakthroughs were found behind.

After a memorable Spanish GP, it was back to the grind on Monday for MotoGP – with the field heading out for a one-day test at the same Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto. There was much to see at Ducati as the Borgo Panigale factory look to strengthen their fight back against Aprilia but there were a few things on show up and down pitlane. And there was an Aprilia 1-2-3 at the top.

By the end of action, Ai Ogura was fastest with a 1’35.944 to lead a Trackhouse MotoGP Team 1-2 after deposing teammate Raul Fernandez by just 0.005s. World Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) was third ahead of Marc Marquez, back on track with the Ducati Lenovo Team after his Sunday crash, after the reigning World Champion was shuffled back courtesy of the Japanese star’s late lap.

Aprilia Racing, Trackhouse MotoGP Team

Fernandez set his best fairly late on to top the timesheets, but Ogura had one last fast one in the locker to make it a 1-2 for the team with Fernandez second. Ahead of the test day, both had stated the need to work on one-lap pace and with the strong showing they put in, the proof was in the pudding. Positive by the end of play but keeping their feet on the ground, it’s a strong way to sign off from Jerez, with their new-found speed to be confirmed in Le Mans.

At the factory Aprilia Racing team, Bezzecchi pipped Marc Marquez by 0.005s to take third spot overall and an Aprilia lockout in the top three, although the #72 also suffered a fast crash at Turn 11, rider OK. A new front fairing was on show for the Noale factory, as well as a few things team boss Paolo Bonora said weren’t “visible.” On Jorge Martin’s side of the box, it was setup and the ergonomics as the main focus; he ended the test in P10 and was beaming about the progress made.

Ducati Lenovo Team, BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP, Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

Down at Ducati, there was new front aero, a side aero fairing they already tested in preseason, a swingarm cover and modified chassis. Marc Marquez, who ended the test in fourth, said he was working on the chassis, with some modifications there, and some “interesting things”.

The focus was on trying to get back the front feeling – the key challenge in 2026. The aero was also cited as helpful in “some areas”. Vague as ever when testing but nonetheless a step forward! Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) took P6, the GP winner the only rider who didn’t better his time in the afternoon.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) took P8, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) P10, Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) P18 – ending his day early after an intense weekend of Grand Prix action seemed to take its toll on his recovering femur – and Franky Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) P19 and likewise feeling a bit tired come the end of it all.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Red Bull KTM Tech3

Pedro Acosta led the way for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in P5 in terms of positions, and had some aero to try. In terms of new things to test, MotoGP Hall of Famer and test rider Dani Pedrosa was out getting the laps in across a busy day too. At Red Bull KTM Tech3, Enea Bastianini was also trying out new parts for the Austrian factory as he flew solo for the French team and ended the day in P12. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was P16 by the end of play.

Honda HRC Castrol, Castrol Honda LCR, Pro Honda LCR

Honda had a low-key day on the timesheets, focusing elsewhere and, outwardly, on their current package. The top Honda was veteran Johann Zarco (Castrol Honda LCR) in P9 after a strong weekend, with rookie teammate Diogo Moreira (Pro Honda LCR) in P13 – encouraging after a tougher weekend for him. Moreira was the first faller of the test during the morning but he was all OK. Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) was right on Moreira’s tail in P14, 0.018 further back, with teammate Joan Mir just 0.081s behind in what was a tight trio.

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP

In Yamaha blue, work continued in developing the V4-powered package as well as other small updates. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was able to instantly lap quicker than the fastest lap of his Grand Prix in the morning before knocking three tenths off his weekend’s best in the afternoon. Top Yamaha and in P7, Quartararo can leave Jerez on a positive note ahead of his home Grand Prix at Le Mans in two weekend’s time. On the other side of the box, Alex Rins was a second off his teammate’s time and took P22, electing to finish early.

There was plenty of working going in the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP outfit too with Jack Miller leaving Jerez with the upper-hand in that camp. He worked on trying to improve the front feeling of his machine and also had some small items to try. Teammate Toprak Razgatlioglu had a crash at Turn 3 in the morning but was otherwise OK as he continued to try and adapt his riding style. Electronic work to improve engine braking was on his agenda, whilst both bikes were spotted with the rear side aero that their Monster Energy counterparts used in the weekend. 17th for Miller, 21st for Razgatlioglu, Le Mans is their next destination. Despite being on the initial entry list, test rider Augusto Fernandez didn’t head out.

Full results from MotoGP’s Jerez test!

That’s it done, time to rest and get the energy back for what will be a crazy Le Mans! The most exciting sport on Earth takes on its lap of Europe and we’ve only just begun.

Like this: Like Loading...