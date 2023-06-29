More powerful and faster than any RS 62 and RS 71 to date: new Audi RS 6 Avant performance2 and the RS 7 Sportback performance1 are bursting with extras that sharpen the models’ appearance and make for a more emotive driving experience. The potent 4.0-liter V8 biturbo TFSI engine now has an engine power of 463 kW (630 PS) and a maximum torque of 850 Nm3. From December 8, the RS 6 Avant performance2 and the RS 7 Sportback performance1 are available for 135,000 euros each.

At Audi, ‘performance’ means more power. For example, larger turbochargers and an increase in boost pressure from 2.4 to 2.6 bar in the 4.0-liter V8 biturbo TFSI engine that both the RS 6 Avant performance 2 and RS 7 Sportback performance 3 boast, allow an increase of 30 PS in engine power and 50 Nm more torque compared to the base versions.

This means a total increase in power from 441 kW (600 PS) to 463 kW (630 PS) and in maximum torque from 800 to 850 Nm. The performance models 3 sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the RS 6 / RS 7 base versions.

Yet less is sometimes more: reduced insulation between the engine compartment, the interior, and the rear of the vehicle ensures the RS 6 Avant performance 2 and the RS 7 Sportback performance 1 will thrill customers with an exciting, next-level sound experience – the reduction also makes the car eight kilograms lighter.

The RS 6 Avant performance 2 has a total unladen weight of 2,090 kg whilst the RS 7 Sportback performance 1 weighs 2,065 kg.

For heightened driving dynamics: new self-locking center differential

Power from the 4.0 TFSI engine flows through a standard eight-speed tiptronic with faster shifting times to the permanent all-wheel drive quattro. The strictly mechanical center differential distributes engine power to the rear axle at ratio of 40:60 and if slippage occurs, more drive torque is automatically applied to the axle with better traction – up to 70 percent can flow to the front axle and up to 85 percent to the rear axle.

The self-locking center differential is lighter and more compact, improving driving dynamics plus offering noticeably more precise cornering which makes for less understeering at the handling limits. As an added improvement, the self-steering response is more exact with passengers benefitting from a more agile driving experience overall.

