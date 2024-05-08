WorldSBK and Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, one of France’s premier racing venues, are thrilled to announce the extension of their partnership, securing Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours’ presence on the calendar until 2027.

The renewed agreement solidifies a new three-year contract, spanning the 2025, 2026, and 2027 seasons, emphasizing the mutual commitment to the continued growth and success of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship. The announcement follows the success of the 2023 edition of the event, where attendance figures soared, exceeding pre-pandemic levels and establishing a robust foundation for the event’s future growth. “We are pleased to continue our collaboration with the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours,” said Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director. “The circuit has consistently delivered great racing moments and showcased the passion and dedication of the French fans. This extension reflects our shared commitment to providing the best possible experience for both riders and spectators. We look forward to the next years of competition at this world-class facility.” Nestled in the picturesque Nievre department, Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours has been a favourite among riders and fans for its challenging layout, technical sections, and enthusiastic spectator base. The commitment of the Nievre local government to the support of WorldSBK events at the circuit is unwavering, with an ongoing partnership that ensures the circuit is devoted to promoting and fostering the socio-economic development of the Nievre region.As part of this commitment, a state-of-the-art race control room made its WorldSBK debut during the 2023 event. The infrastructure upgrade, featuring new monitoring facilities, was made possible through a joint effort between Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours and the Departmental Council of Nievre, an investment integral to maintaining the circuit’s Grade B homologation. Serge Saulnier, Chairman of the Board, Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, expressed satisfaction about the extended partnership, stating, “Extending our agreement is the result of close collaboration between Dorna teams and Magny-Cours Circuit. 2024 will mark the 22nd year of hosting the French WorldSBK round, a testament to the enduring loyalty between this championship and Magny-Cours. Our teams, supported by La Nievre department, consistently strive to enhance our infrastructure and ensure the safety of competitors. We eagerly anticipate welcoming WorldSBK fans to Magny-Cours on September 6th, 7th, and 8th.” The extended partnership marks a new milestone for both WorldSBK and Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, reinforcing their dedication to delivering world-class racing experiences. As the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship continues to captivate audiences around the globe, the collaboration between these two entities ensures that the French Round remains a highlight on the racing calendar for years to come.

Like this: Like Loading...