For the twelfth time already, the Audi R8 LMS will face the biggest endurance competition in Australia. The tradition-steeped hill-and-dale track at Bathurst, 200 kilometers west of Sydney, will be the venue of the 12-hour race from February 3 to 5.

Together with the Melbourne Performance Centre (MPC), Audi Sport customer racing is involved in the Pro and Pro-Am classes of the competition. In addition, customers will also compete in the Silver class. A total of seven Audi R8 LMS cars are expected at Mount Panorama on the first weekend in February.

“For our local MPC partners, the race is a first-class sporting challenge just as it is for us,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing. “Already traditionally, MPC is represented at Bathurst with a strong, competitive base of customers.

Audi Sport customer racing complements the privateer lineup with six Audi Sport drivers split across three race cars.” Audi Sport drivers Mattia Drudi, Christopher Haase and Patric Niederhauser share an R8 LMS of Audi Sport Team MPC in the professional category and aim to race for the brand’s fourth overall victory.

In 2011, the GT3 category was permitted at the 12-hour race for the first time. Audi is the most successful brand in this period with its victories in 2011, 2012 and 2018