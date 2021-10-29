Australia have confirmed their spot in the 2022 AFC Under-23 Asian Cup following their close 1-0 win over Indonesia in their second qualifying game of Group G last night at the Central Republican Stadium In Tajikistan.

The only goal of the game came early in the tenth minute through Patrick Wood as it ensured Australia’s passage to Uzbekistan 2022 on 4-2 aggregate.

Following the withdrawals of both China PR and Brunei earlier, it saw Australia and Indonesia having to slug it out over two legs.

In the first leg on 26 October, Australia grabbed a 3-2 win over Indonesia with Jason Italiano scoring the 77th minute winner after goals from Mark Tokich 53rd minute and Wood’s fine finish in the 59th minute.

Indonesia’s goals were scored by Witan Sulaeman in the 68th minute and Taufik Hidayat in the 84th minute.

The 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup will be held in Uzbekistan on 1-19 June 2022.

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Pictures Courtesy #PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...