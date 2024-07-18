Australia started their campaign in Group B of the ASEAN Under-19 Boy’s Championship 2024 on a resounding note when they thrashed Laos 6-0 at the Gelora 10 November Stadium.

Arion Sulemani (16th and 25th minute), Marcus James Younis (45th and 73rd) and Jake Najdovski (89th and 90th) were on a brace each for Australia to take the leadership of the group.

In the meantime, Vietnam battled Myanmar to a 1-1 in the day’s second match.

Following a first-half deadlock, Phyo Pyae Sone put Myanmar ahead in the 59th minute before Vietnam replied through Hoang Quang Dung, ten minutes later.

