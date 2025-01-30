As anticipation builds around the globe, World Rugby has officially unveiled the seven host cities that will welcome fans from around the globe for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027.

World Rugby has confirmed the host cities that will welcome the world during Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 (1 October to 13 November, 2027).



Sevens localities across Australia have been selected to host Rugby World Cup matches and the world’s best 24 teams during a six-week nationwide festival of rugby.



Men’s RWC 2027 marks the dawn of a new era for rugby, with a mission to be more inclusive, exciting, and ambitious than ever before.



Tournament is projected to generate AUS$1.3bn in direct visitor expenditure from more than 250,000 international visitors, while inspiring a nation to embrace rugby, aiming for 200,000 participants by 2029.

The “Journey to Australia 2027” kicks- off on 31 January in Europe with all qualifiers taking place in 2025 and 12 spots up for grabs for the men’s 11 th

Fans can now register their interest to be the first to know about tickets at rugbyworldcup.com/2027

Selected for their vibrant culture, world-class hospitality and scenic landmarks, Adelaide | Tarntanya, Brisbane | Meeanjin, Melbourne | Narrm, Newcastle | Awabakal-Worimi, Perth | Boorloo, Sydney | Gadigal and Townsville | Gurambilbarra will play host to an-era defining tournament that is set to propel rugby union to new heights.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will offer fans an unparalleled opportunity to experience rugby at its best in one of the world’s most iconic and diverse destinations.

BRINGING 52 RUGBY WORLD CUP MATCHES TO AUSTRALIA

With a bold vision that embodies inclusivity, excitement, and ambition, Men’s Rugby World Cup’s 11th edition is taking rugby union’s showcase event across Australia’s heartlands to ensure the tournament’s positive impact and legacy is felt across the nation.

Perth | Boorloo will play host to the anticipated opening match and treat fans to four additional pool matches and two round of 16 matches. Both Newcastle | Awabakal-Worimi and Townsville | Gurambilbarra will host four pool matches while Adelaide | Tarntanya will be hosting five pool matches across the first phase of the tournament.

Melbourne | Narrm will hold a total of nine matches, including seven pool matches and two of the newly introduced round of 16 matches. On the Australian east coast, Brisbane | Meeanjin will stage six pool matches, two round of 16 matches and two quarter-finals making it one of the core Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 destinations.

Finally, Sydney | Gadigal will host five pool matches and eight knockout matches, including the semi-finals and prestigious Rugby World Cup final that will see the new champions crowned. The full inventory of host venues and the location of where the host nation Australia will play in the pool phase will be confirmed later in 2025.

RWC 2027 host cities Match allocation Adelaide | Tarntanya South Australia Five pool matches Brisbane I Meeanjin Queensland Six pool matches, two round of 16 matches and two quarter-finals Melbourne | Narrm Victoria Seven pool matches and two round of 16 matches Newcastle | Awabakal-Worimi New South Wales Four pool matches Perth | Boorloo Western Australia Five pool matches (including the opening match) and two round of 16 matches Sydney | Gadigal New South Wales Five pool matches, two round of 16 matches, two quarter-finals, two semi-finals, the bronze final and the RWC final. Townsville | Gurambilbarra Queensland Four pool matches

World Rugby Chair, Brett Robinson said: “We are delighted to reach another significant milestone on our journey to Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. The selection of these incredible host cities reflects our commitment to bring Rugby World Cup to as many Australians as possible and maximise the tournament’s positive impact and sporting legacy in all host communities. Australia’s iconic cities and rich culture will create an extraordinary atmosphere for fans and players alike, uniting an entire nation for six unforgettable weeks. We look forward to working with host cities to make this tournament one for the ages.”

Rugby Australia Chief Executive Phil Waugh added: “Rugby World Cup is among the planet’s biggest sporting events and Australia is incredibly excited to welcome the world to the 2027 edition. Australia has a rich history of hosting major tournaments – indeed, we co-hosted the first ever Rugby World Cup almost 40 years ago – and I have no doubt this event will captivate and enthral the hundreds of thousands attending in-stadium and the hundreds of millions viewing around the world.

“A Men’s Rugby World Cup presents a unique opportunity for our country. From the positive economic impacts, to the energising of the fan base, to the inspiration provided to the next generation of players, RWC 2027 will leave a legacy that will be felt in Australia for many years to come.

“And as for the players, representing your country at a home Rugby World Cup is the absolute pinnacle. Taking the field for the final in 2003 was among the greatest honours of my career and I am delighted this generation of Wallabies will have the privilege of experiencing the emotion, excitement and joy of pulling on the gold jersey before our passionate fans at a Men’s Rugby World Cup in own backyard.”

Incumbent Wallabies captain Harry Wilson added: “It’s hard to put into words how significant a Rugby World Cup on home soil is, and to have the host cities confirmed brings another level of excitement and anticipation.

“I have vivid memories of being a young boy, living in country New South Wales with my family when Australia last held the tournament in 2003 and what that buzz was like for the local community. As players, Rugby World Cup is certainly in the back of our minds, and we know the whole country will be right behind us in a little of two years’ time.”

Chris Minns, Premier of New South Wales, said: “It’s great to see New South Wales come out on top – securing hosting rights to Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. Staging the finals and having more matches than any other state, demonstrates just how attractive NSW is as a destination for global sporting events.

“To all those keen rugby fans across the globe – it’s time to lock in your travel plans. Not only will you get to watch some fantastic sport, but you will also get to tour the best state in the world, home to extraordinary national parks and unparalleled Harbour views.”

A POSITIVE IMPACT FOR AUSTRALIA AND RUGBY

Sitting at the heart of a golden decade of rugby in Australia, Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will usher in a new era for the sport on and off the field as the first tournament to feature 24 teams dedicated to fostering a more diverse and connected fanbase, breaking barriers while leaving a positive legacy for Australians and the sport across the region.

With 250,000 international visitors expected over the six-week period, the tournament is projected to generate AUS$1.3 billion in direct visitor expenditure across the country and seven host cities, while inspiring a nation to embrace rugby, aiming for 200,000 participants by 2029.

MEN’S RWC 2027 QUALIFIERS KICK-OFF TOMORROW

The qualification pathway begins on Friday with the launch of the “Journey to Australia 2027” for teams that are yet to qualify. In 2025, teams worldwide will compete in a series of regional qualifiers, each striving to secure one of the 12 available places.

