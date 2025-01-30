After a flying start in the New Year, Korean golf star Sungjae Im hopes to change his season’s narrative a touch by turning his renowned consistency into tournament victories.

Im has earned a reputation as “Mr Consistent” after averaging one top-10 in four PGA TOUR starts since his debut in 2019, and qualifying for every TOUR Championship over the last six seasons. Getting back to the FedExCup Playoffs finale is within reach again after he began the year strongly with a solo third at The Sentry and tied fourth at the Farmers Insurance Open.

However, the 26-year-old is eager to change how announcers introduce him on the first tee box at tournaments. “I really want to win a third one,” said Im, who is a two-time PGA TOUR winner.

“It’s hard to win a PGA TOUR event. It’s not something I can get even though I really want it. So, I’m thinking if I can keep playing my game consistently and showing good results, the opportunity will come at some point.”

Im last tasted victory more than three years ago at the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open in Vegas which complemented his maiden triumph at the 2020 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Aside from those wins, he has enjoyed 45 other top-10s through 187 starts, thanks to his magnificent ball-striking abilities which is amongst the best on TOUR.

“It is my seventh year and it seems like I’ve been able to maintain this consistency throughout my career. It’s very important for a player to have consistency. In golf, there are always times when things go well and times when they don’t. One of my goals is to be able to get through the ups and downs and represent Korea well all the time,” he said.

Along with compatriots Si Woo Kim, Byeong Hun An and Tom Kim, Im is amongst an elite field gathered at Pebble Beach for this week’s US$20 million Signature event. He is thriving on the challenge ahead, which features World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler who is making his season debut following a hand injury, and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who won The Sentry last month for his 11th career title.

“It feels bigger than other tournaments, so you have to focus more. And the FedExCup points are bigger than normal events, so every shot is important in that sense. I’ve had a good start, and I always want to do well at the beginning of the season. It seems to be working out as planned,” said Im, who finished T66 in the tournament last year and missed the cut in his one other appearance in 2019.

“I don’t think I’ve played that well at Pebble Beach in the past, but it’s a very famous course, and it’s a course that most golf fans from all over the world want to come and play here. I’m hoping to keep my momentum into this week and do well.”

Like many, he recalls watching Tiger Woods dominating at Pebble Beach and hopes to be able to hoist this week’s prized trophy at the famous 18th hole. “I remember watching Tiger win here when I was a kid. This course is very scenic. When I was young, I thought maybe one day I can play at Pebble Beach and when I got onto the PGA TOUR, it was so great,” he said.

“If I wasn’t a player, I think it would be more enjoyable soaking in the golf course and views but as players, we are so focused and don’t get to enjoy the scenery as much. Whenever I play here, I fall in love more and more with this golf course.”

